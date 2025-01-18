top
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March Monterey Bay
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey
We all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.

If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this march is for you.

The People’s March is about one thing: our power.

It’s a demonstration of the resilience of resistance:

* We march to unite the people who’ve been the backbone of resistance for generations—and to welcome even more
* We march to remind civil servants they answer to us
* We march to inspire, energize, and drive change long after the day is done.

This is our moment to remind Washington elites — and Americans everywhere — where the power truly lives: with the people.

Let’s make it count.

People's March Website: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/people-s-march-monterey-bay
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchmonter...
