Join us on Saturday, February 1, 2025, as we partner with the Malonga Arts Residents Association (MARA), Eastwind Books of Berkeley, Marcus Books, and the Alameda County National Council of Negro Women for the Oakland Asian Cultural Center’s third annual Lunar New Year x Black History Month Community Celebration.We are so excited to welcome our community back for another celebration of Asian and African-American solidarity through art, music, and dance, including an incredible lineup of Black and Asian martial artists, musicians, and dance groups, including Dimensions Dance Theater, Destiny Arts Center, Amihan, the Great Wall Youth Orchestra, and others.In addition to a full day of performances, we are bringing back:🛍️ A local vendors marketplace📚 Children’s Zone with Eastwind Books of Berkeley and Marcus Books🖼️ An exhibition on Black and Asian solidarityThis event is part of OACC’s ongoing Open E.A.R.S. for Change initiative, which started in 2020 to build stronger relationships among local APIA and Black communities.You can register for this event at https://oacc.cc/event/lnybhm2025/