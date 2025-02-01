top
East Bay Arts + Action

Lunar New Year x Black History Month 2025 Community Celebration

388 9th St Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
388 9th St Ste 290, Oakland, CA 94607
Join us on Saturday, February 1, 2025, as we partner with the Malonga Arts Residents Association (MARA), Eastwind Books of Berkeley, Marcus Books, and the Alameda County National Council of Negro Women for the Oakland Asian Cultural Center’s third annual Lunar New Year x Black History Month Community Celebration.

We are so excited to welcome our community back for another celebration of Asian and African-American solidarity through art, music, and dance, including an incredible lineup of Black and Asian martial artists, musicians, and dance groups, including Dimensions Dance Theater, Destiny Arts Center, Amihan, the Great Wall Youth Orchestra, and others.

In addition to a full day of performances, we are bringing back:

🛍️ A local vendors marketplace
📚 Children’s Zone with Eastwind Books of Berkeley and Marcus Books
🖼️ An exhibition on Black and Asian solidarity

This event is part of OACC’s ongoing Open E.A.R.S. for Change initiative, which started in 2020 to build stronger relationships among local APIA and Black communities.

You can register for this event at https://oacc.cc/event/lnybhm2025/
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/lnybhm2025/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 9, 2025 11:55AM
