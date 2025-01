Don’t forget to mark your calendars! Join us on Wednesday, January 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for our first Sustainability Speaker Series event of 2024-2025. This year's theme is Beyond the Shoreline!Discover how wetland restoration helps built and natural communities adapt to climate change. Ecological Engineer, Christina Toms, and Senior Water Resources Specialist, Judy Nam, will discuss how these efforts enhance community well-being and foster climate resilience. Explore actionable ways to contribute and make a meaningful impact.For any additional questions email green [at] sunnyvale.ca.gov or call 408-730-7717.