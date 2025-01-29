From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Restoring Wetlands for Climate Resilience
Date:
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Location Details:
Webinar
Don’t forget to mark your calendars! Join us on Wednesday, January 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for our first Sustainability Speaker Series event of 2024-2025. This year's theme is Beyond the Shoreline!
Discover how wetland restoration helps built and natural communities adapt to climate change. Ecological Engineer, Christina Toms, and Senior Water Resources Specialist, Judy Nam, will discuss how these efforts enhance community well-being and foster climate resilience. Explore actionable ways to contribute and make a meaningful impact.
For any additional questions email green [at] sunnyvale.ca.gov or call 408-730-7717.
For more information: https://bit.ly/WetlandsforResilience
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 9, 2025 11:17AM
