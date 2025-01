RSVP for Tuesday, January 14, 6 - 8 PM"Bridging the Veg / Non-Veg Divide"Vegan Potluck & Speaker, Jan LibandSanta Cruz Seventh-day Adventist ChurchSundean Hall - Community Room (in the back)1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062Free Parking - Free Event - Donations AppreciatedSponsor: Eat for the EarthOrganizer: Beth LoveEmail: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org Website:RSVP:*Please bring a healthy, whole foods, plant based dish to share, your recipe or list of ingredients, your plate, cup, utensils & cloth napkin.If you don't have time to cook, I suggest bringing fruit or fruit juice, flavored mineral water, nuts, etc.Vegan is: vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, nuts & seeds. NO ADDED OIL*Please do NOT bring foods that contain animals or are derived from animals such as: meat, dairy, fish, eggs, honey, gelatin, etc.PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS & HAPPY HEALTHY NEW YEAR!