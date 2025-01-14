From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vegan Potluck & Speaker, Jan Liband
Date:
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Beth Love
Email:
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Seventh-day Adventist Church
Sundean Hall - Community Room (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Sundean Hall - Community Room (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
RSVP for Tuesday, January 14, 6 - 8 PM
"Bridging the Veg / Non-Veg Divide"
Vegan Potluck & Speaker, Jan Liband
Santa Cruz Seventh-day Adventist Church
Sundean Hall - Community Room (in the back)
1024 Cayuga Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Free Parking - Free Event - Donations Appreciated
Sponsor: Eat for the Earth
Organizer: Beth Love
Email: admin [at] eatfortheearth.org
Website:
https://www.meetup.com/eat-for-the-earth-santa-cruz/events/305271294/?eventOrigin=group_upcoming_events
RSVP:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridging-the-veg-non-veg-divide-tickets-1123979435749?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
*Please bring a healthy, whole foods, plant based dish to share, your recipe or list of ingredients, your plate, cup, utensils & cloth napkin.
If you don't have time to cook, I suggest bringing fruit or fruit juice, flavored mineral water, nuts, etc.
Vegan is: vegetables, fruit, whole grains, legumes, nuts & seeds. NO ADDED OIL
*Please do NOT bring foods that contain animals or are derived from animals such as: meat, dairy, fish, eggs, honey, gelatin, etc.
PLEASE INVITE FRIENDS & HAPPY HEALTHY NEW YEAR!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridging-the-...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 9, 2025 9:49AM
