SOS: What's at Stake under the new Trump Presidency?
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
SOS
Save Our Society
Solidarity Outside Silos
Organizing collective responses to the new administration (regime)
Human Agenda invites you to a special convening to come and hear from different sectors of the community who will explain what is at stake under the Trump presidency and what we can do to mutually support each other.
Speakers will address what's at stake for immigrants, the environment, peace, democracy, accurate information, tariffs, public education, health care, the labor movement, human rights, and for women, Muslims, African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans following presidential actions on Trump's first days in office.
We need to work in solidarity not only to resist the attacks on each segment of the community together, but also to build transformative lasting alternatives that are democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable.
6:00-6:30 pm food
6:30-8:00 pm panelists & breakout groups
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking accessible from 21st Street
Convened by Human Agenda
For more information: https://humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 8, 2025 8:12PM
