South Bay
South Bay Government & Elections

SOS: What's at Stake under the new Trump Presidency?

SOS: What's at Stake? flyer
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
SOS
Save Our Society
Solidarity Outside Silos

Organizing collective responses to the new administration (regime)

Human Agenda invites you to a special convening to come and hear from different sectors of the community who will explain what is at stake under the Trump presidency and what we can do to mutually support each other.

Speakers will address what's at stake for immigrants, the environment, peace, democracy, accurate information, tariffs, public education, health care, the labor movement, human rights, and for women, Muslims, African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans following presidential actions on Trump's first days in office.

We need to work in solidarity not only to resist the attacks on each segment of the community together, but also to build transformative lasting alternatives that are democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable.

6:00-6:30 pm food
6:30-8:00 pm panelists & breakout groups

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking accessible from 21st Street

Convened by Human Agenda
For more information: https://humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 8, 2025 8:12PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
