SOS: What's at Stake under the new Trump Presidency?

Date:

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Human Agenda

Email:

Phone:

408-460-2999

Location Details:

Roosevelt Community Center

901 East Santa Clara Street

San José, CA 95116

SOS

Save Our Society

Solidarity Outside Silos



Organizing collective responses to the new administration (regime)



Human Agenda invites you to a special convening to come and hear from different sectors of the community who will explain what is at stake under the Trump presidency and what we can do to mutually support each other.



Speakers will address what's at stake for immigrants, the environment, peace, democracy, accurate information, tariffs, public education, health care, the labor movement, human rights, and for women, Muslims, African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans following presidential actions on Trump's first days in office.



We need to work in solidarity not only to resist the attacks on each segment of the community together, but also to build transformative lasting alternatives that are democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind and sustainable.



6:00-6:30 pm food

6:30-8:00 pm panelists & breakout groups



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible

Free parking accessible from 21st Street



Convened by Human Agenda