PEACE GATHERINGNetworking Tables & Presentations by 14 Activist Groups, Honor Ceremony, Chilean & Aymara Music, Live Texting Actions & CodePink Bake Sale Benefit for Prosthetics for PalestineParticipants include CodePink, Veterans for Peace, Mount Diablo Peace & Justice Center, Berkeley Banner Drop, Nor Cal Sabeel, Prosthetics For Palestine, Taxpayers Against Genocide, Berkeley Network For Palestine, RACCOON, Peoples Arms Embargo, Women in Black, Albany El Cerrito for Palestine, Divest Bay Area, and Hope For Haiti: Education.January 25 (Saturday) 7-9 at Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar Street, BerkeleyAdmission Free - $5 donation suggested - Tickets at the door or EventbriteProduced by Humanist Mutual Aid Network; proceeds to help Myanmar refugees.