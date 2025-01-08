From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peace Gathering w/ 14 Networking Groups, Protest Music, Honor Ceremony, Baking Benefit
Date:
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Time:
5:16 AM - 5:16 AM
Event Type:
No type given
Organizer/Author:
Humanist Mutual Aid Network
Location Details:
Peace Gathering with 14 groups presenting on tables and stage + Chilean & Aymara music + CodePink baking benefit + Honor Ceremony
PEACE GATHERING
Networking Tables & Presentations by 14 Activist Groups, Honor Ceremony, Chilean & Aymara Music, Live Texting Actions & CodePink Bake Sale Benefit for Prosthetics for Palestine
Participants include CodePink, Veterans for Peace, Mount Diablo Peace & Justice Center, Berkeley Banner Drop, Nor Cal Sabeel, Prosthetics For Palestine, Taxpayers Against Genocide, Berkeley Network For Palestine, RACCOON, Peoples Arms Embargo, Women in Black, Albany El Cerrito for Palestine, Divest Bay Area, and Hope For Haiti: Education.
January 25 (Saturday) 7-9 at Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists, 1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley
Admission Free - $5 donation suggested - Tickets at the door or Eventbrite
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-gathering-tickets-1129756826079?aff=oddtdtcreator
Produced by Humanist Mutual Aid Network; proceeds to help Myanmar refugees.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peace-gatheri...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 8, 2025 1:32PM
