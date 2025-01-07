From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Queers for Palestine Shut Down Market Street
Rally by QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism) pickets Chevron station and holds die-in on Market Street
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Jan. 5) The rally for Palestine and BDS began at the intersection of Market and Castro Streets. After some speeches and slogans the crowd crossed the street to the Chevron Station. Chevron Oil maintains an oil platform off the Gaza cost and supplies oil to Israel's military as it perpetrates the Gaza genocide.
Shouting their battle slogan "We're Here!,We're Queer!" they formed a picket line.
After picketing for about a half an hour, the crowd, now several hundred strong blocked Market Street, forcing traffic to u-turn. They then lay down for a die in.
As 2025 begins and Israel's genocidal crimes against humanity continue and even intensify, protests in the Bay Area are finding new energy. The previous day saw a large protest in Union Square and on Jan 6 there will be a protest by medical workers at SF General Hospital.
See all high resolution photos here.
