top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War LGBTI / Queer

Queers for Palestine Shut Down Market Street

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
Rally by QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism) pickets Chevron station and holds die-in on Market Street
Rally by QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism) pickets Chevron station and hold die-in on Market Street
original image (1336x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Jan. 5) The rally for Palestine and BDS began at the intersection of Market and Castro Streets. After some speeches and slogans the crowd crossed the street to the Chevron Station. Chevron Oil maintains an oil platform off the Gaza cost and supplies oil to Israel's military as it perpetrates the Gaza genocide.

Shouting their battle slogan "We're Here!,We're Queer!" they formed a picket line.

After picketing for about a half an hour, the crowd, now several hundred strong blocked Market Street, forcing traffic to u-turn. They then lay down for a die in.

As 2025 begins and Israel's genocidal crimes against humanity continue and even intensify, protests in the Bay Area are finding new energy. The previous day saw a large protest in Union Square and on Jan 6 there will be a protest by medical workers at SF General Hospital.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_02-00525-z8b_3159.jpg
original image (1334x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_03-00525-z8b_3163.jpg
original image (1356x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_04-00525-z8a_3042.jpg
original image (1568x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_05-00525-z8a_3066.jpg
original image (1367x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_06-00525-z8a_3074.jpg
original image (1282x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_07-00525-z8b_3192.jpg
original image (1000x1311)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_08-00525-z8a_3090.jpg
original image (1323x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_09-00525-z8b_3200.jpg
original image (1350x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_10-00525-z8b_3207.jpg
original image (1418x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_11-00525-z8a_3100.jpg
original image (1413x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_12-00525-z8a_3113.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_13-00525-z8a_3115.jpg
original image (1495x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_14-00525-z8b_3215.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_15-00525-z8a_3135.jpg
original image (1516x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_16-00525-z8a_3139.jpg
original image (1331x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_17-00525-z8b_3234.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_19-00525-z8b_3242.jpg
original image (1355x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 8:43PM
sm_20-00525-z8a_3161.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code