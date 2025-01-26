top
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

From Supporter to Organizer: How to Take Action with the Boycott Chevron campaign

Sunday, January 26, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Class/Workshop
USCPR
Online
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8617362897863/WN_G6BGLqaYRxKI6ja_rfMEng?emci=96eaa537-47cd-ef11-88d0-0022482a9d92&emdi=8a306050-59cd-ef11-88d0-0022482a9d92&ceid=1631053#/registration


Right now, as Israel bombs hospitals, homes, universities, and UN schools in Gaza, Chevron's gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea keep their genocide machine running. Without Chevron's power supply, this devastation couldn't continue. As consumers and concerned members of our community, we can follow in the footsteps of successful 1980s boycott wins against multinational corporations that enabled South African apartheid. We have the power.

Join us in learning how to take coordinated action with people of conscience across the globe during the January 31-February 2 for the #BoycottChevron: Weekend of Action. Join us in planning stickering and picketing actions around the globe to put the pressure on Chevron at a strategic moment.

Never organized something like this before? That's okay—we all start somewhere. Every new activist builds our power. This training is geared at people looking to do more to take strategic action, whether this is your first time engaging with Palestine or you’ve been going to rallies for years.

Join us to learn about:

- Step-by-step how to plan your first location visit or picket
- Effective ways to approach gas station owners
- Small but impactful actions for “beginner” supporters to participate in
- Tips for building a local team

