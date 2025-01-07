In Freezing Temps, Crowds Bid Carter Farewell by Phil Pasquini

President Carter's funeral procession today was observed by thousands standing in freezing temperatures in honor of the 39th president.

WASHINGTON (01-07) – During a blisteringly cold afternoon, a large crowd today was on hand to view the funeral procession that conveyed former President Jimmy Carter’s remains on a horse-drawn caisson from the U.S. Navy Memorial along Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol. Fittingly, the former U.S. Naval Academy graduate chose the site for the beginning of his funeral, as it was, he who had signed the law in 1980 for its construction.



Carter will lie in state under the Rotunda for those wishing to pay their respects until January 9th. He will then be moved to the National Cathedral for a funeral service before returning for a private funeral in Plains, Georgia where he will be laid to rest at his home next to his wife Rosalyn.



With his passing at age 100, Carter has the historical distinction one-term president who served in the White House from 1971-1975, Carter also has the distinction of never having had U.S. troops engaged in war while in office. In his honor, President Biden has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff for the next thirty days.



Carter once proclaimed that he never wanted to be rich. And he was a unique and humble individual who believed in public service and used his position to engage with those less fortunate by having a positive impact on their lives. He never utilized the power he had in his post-presidency to aggregate wealth in favor of his lifelong commitment to public service. For that alone he will be favorably remembered by history.



President Carter, along with his wife Rosalyn, will best be remembered, too, by their founding of the Carter Center in conjunction with Emory University in embodying their commitment to the principal “…that people can improve their own lives when provided with the necessary skills, knowledge, and access to resources.” Additionally, their high-profile work with Habitat for Humanity that assists in creating homes for people will long be remembered. Their combined efforts have aided many people across the world through various projects that have benefited multitudes which in turn has had lasting impact in their lives.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



