top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Healthcare Workers Protest US-Israeli Genocidal War and Demand Release of Dr. Abu Safiya

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
Action at San Francisco General Hospital part of worldwide protest
Action at San Francisco General Hospital part of worldwide protest
original image (1398x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Jan. 6) - As Biden and Netanyahu once again show their genocidal depravity by imprisoning Dr Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza, medical workers throughout the world held a "Sick from Genocide" protest.

Doctors, nurses and other workers from Doctors Against Genocide at San Fransisco General Hospital along with Bay Area peace activists protested at the sprawling Potrero Ave. campus.

In front on artist David Solnit's huge signs demanding "Not Another Bomb" a banner proclaimed "If we were in Gaza. this hospital would be rubble". Another banner demanded freedom for Dr. Safiya and Palestinian healthcare workers.

The mood was somber as doctors and nurses spoke of what it must be like to treat the wounded and starving without anesthetics or food and under a rain of bombs.

Photos of murdered doctors and nurses were pasted to the metal columns.

A woman held a sign telling of babies freezing to death.

A disabled person stood up from his wheelchair to demand to defund the Gaza holocaust.

The directors of San Francisco General Hospital, with its prominent humanity-honoring sculpture of a mother and child have so far, said nothing.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_02-00625-z8a_3169.jpg
original image (1042x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_03-00625-z8a_3197.jpg
original image (1206x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_04-00625-z8a_3210.jpg
original image (1279x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_05-00625-z8a_3220.jpg
original image (1000x1198)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_06-00625-z8a_3225.jpg
original image (1290x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_07-00625-z8b_3255.jpg
original image (1000x1717)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_08-00625-z8a_3241.jpg
original image (1047x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_09-00625-z8a_3243.jpg
original image (1243x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_10-00625-z8b_3284.jpg
original image (1000x1704)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_11-00625-z8b_3301.jpg
original image (1037x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_12-00625-z8a_3256.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_13-00625-z8b_3321.jpg
original image (1481x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_14-00625-z8b_3325.jpg
original image (1170x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_15-00625-z8b_3360.jpg
original image (1221x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_16-00625-z8b_3404.jpg
original image (1000x1059)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_17-00625-z8b_3431.jpg
original image (1000x1505)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_18-00625-z8b_3432.jpg
original image (1508x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_19-00625-z8b_3474.jpg
original image (1000x1520)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Jan 7, 2025 11:39AM
sm_20-00625-z8a_3299.jpg
original image (1516x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code