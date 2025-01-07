From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Healthcare Workers Protest US-Israeli Genocidal War and Demand Release of Dr. Abu Safiya
Action at San Francisco General Hospital part of worldwide protest
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Jan. 6) - As Biden and Netanyahu once again show their genocidal depravity by imprisoning Dr Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza, medical workers throughout the world held a "Sick from Genocide" protest.
Doctors, nurses and other workers from Doctors Against Genocide at San Fransisco General Hospital along with Bay Area peace activists protested at the sprawling Potrero Ave. campus.
In front on artist David Solnit's huge signs demanding "Not Another Bomb" a banner proclaimed "If we were in Gaza. this hospital would be rubble". Another banner demanded freedom for Dr. Safiya and Palestinian healthcare workers.
The mood was somber as doctors and nurses spoke of what it must be like to treat the wounded and starving without anesthetics or food and under a rain of bombs.
Photos of murdered doctors and nurses were pasted to the metal columns.
A woman held a sign telling of babies freezing to death.
A disabled person stood up from his wheelchair to demand to defund the Gaza holocaust.
The directors of San Francisco General Hospital, with its prominent humanity-honoring sculpture of a mother and child have so far, said nothing.
