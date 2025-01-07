The U.S. Justice Department rejected a civil rights complaint filed for the murder of Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham. Raymond was murdered at his home on the Tohono O'odham Nation near the border, by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, speaks with Tiokasin Ghosthorse on First Voices Radio and describes the murder of her friend by U.S. Border Patrol agents. Ofelia said the tribal police officer, a non-tribal member, who had been harassing Raymond, led the agents to his home should be charged with a hate crime.

U.S. Justice Dept Rejects Civil Rights Complaint Filed for the Murder of Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham murdered at his home, by the U.S. Border PatrolBy Ophelia Rivas, O'odham Voice Against the WallCensored News, January 7, 2025The system of justice for the killing of an American Indian is as expected by the people. The numerous federal agents on the Tohono O'odham reservation are justified in killing our people as they will not be held accountable by the system that pays them to be heavily armed and unmonitored on our land.The border patrol have not been prosecuted for deaths, rapes, molestations and human and drug trafficking.The Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice wrote to me:"The tragic death of Raymond Mattia, who was shot and killed at his home, by officers of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents Whitehouse, SiFuentes, and Torralva, on May 18, 2023.""Mr. Mattia’s death was indeed a tragic loss. However, the information provided about the circumstances surrounding his death does not disclose a prosecutable violation of the federal criminal civil rights statutes enforced by the Criminal Section. Therefore, we regret that we are unable to assist with this matter."---Listen to Ofelia Rivas on Tiokasin Ghosthorse's First Voices RadioOfelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, speaks with First Voices Radio host Tiokasin Ghosthorse, Lakota. Ofelia describes what happened when the U.S. Border Patrol murdered her friend Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham, at his home on the Tohono O'odham Nation near the border.Ofelia shares how Ray's father was her spiritual mentor and taught her about O'odham ceremonies. "Raymond is my ceremony brother, and I have a lot of respect for him."Ofelia describes the moments leading up to Ray's murder when about 25 U.S. Border Patrol trucks arrived.After murdering Raymond, Ofelia could hear the U.S. Border Patrol agents laughing about murdering Raymond. The gunfire included two shots from the back, and U.S. Border Patrol agents bashed in Raymond's body after he was shot and dying."He died such a painful death," Ofelia said. "He was unarmed."Ofelia filed a civil rights complaint which was denied by the U.S. Justice Department.A Tohono O'odham Nation police officer, a non-tribal member, who had continually harassed Raymond, led the U.S. Border Patrol to Ray's home that night.Ofelia said this tribal police officer's actions are a hate crime.Listen to the full interview on First Voices Radio:Previous statement:U.S. Justice Department Complaint Filed for the Murder of Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham, by U.S. Border Patrol and Tribal PoliceCivil Rights Complaint filed by Ophelia Rivas, O'odham Voice Against the Wall, and SigneesOphelia RivasNovember 28,2024Press ReleaseIn honor of all fallen Earth Warriors, Defenders of the Land, Water, Sky and Sacred Fire, from the original O'odham lands.O'odham VOICE Against the WALL Honors, Raymond Mattia Sr.A complaint has been filed on November 7, 2024 with the Civil Rights Section of the United States Department of Justice seeking justice for violation of Mr. Raymond Mattia Sr. civil and constitutional rights.The unjust decisions made thus far are a blatant cover-up of biased processes and laws pertaining to American Indians.We strongly urge immediate compliance with the Interagency Memorandum of Agreement on December 1, 2022, regarding criminal investigations on Indian Country in the homicide of Raymond Mattia Sr.The Interagency MOU press release states, "Department of Justice is committed to working with the Department of Interior and the FBI is committed to ongoing and continued collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Affairs,' said FBI Director Christopher Wray" on December 2, 2022.The Arizona prosecutor ruled there was a "just cause" of 38 shots fired and 11 bullets striking a peaceful unarmed American Indian man.Raymond Mattia Sr. had called tribal police for assistance, undocumented persons had entered his home demanding the use of his cellphone. Ray stepped out of his one-room home doorway as shown on the Homeland Security border patrol body cameras and complied to the demands of over 10 border patrols and 1 tribal police.Ray was shot, and as he lay dying he was struck by 9 bullets, 2 shot from behind, and the border patrol threatened to shoot him again if he didn't comply and roll over. The border patrol then proceeded to break his arm and bash in his face calling it an "imminent danger."According to Zach Stoebe, public affairs with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, the homicide of Raymond Mattia Sr. is, "a case that does not rise to the level of a federal criminal civil rights violation or a criminal violation in Arizona law." (USA Today, Oct. 16, 2023)We call for justice for an American Indian man, Raymond Mattia Sr., a human, an O'odham, a member of the federally-recognized Tohono O'odham Nation. Ray is a father, a brother, a hereditary ceremony leader, a community councilman and a friend with a Right to Live and Exist.This is the legacy of the United States of America regarding the American Indian.Truth Day November 28, 2024In an amended complaint filed in federal court in Tucson, attorneys for Mattia's family issued a summons for U.S. Border Patrol Agents Scott Whitehouse, Dan Sifuentes, and Ivan Torralva, who they said "shot and killed Raymond for no reason."Despite the lack of a threat and his compliance, at least three of the agents met his compliant calm demeanor with a hail of gunfire," the attorneys wrote. "Whitehouse, Sifuentes, and Torralva all fired their weapons at Mr. Mattia."Copyright Ofelia Rivas, Censored News.