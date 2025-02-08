Metabolic Rifts: Touch Memory, Alicia Escott

Date:

Saturday, February 08, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Telematic Media Arts

Location Details:

323 10th St. @ Folsom

San Francisco, CA 94103

Fridays and Saturdays, 1:00 - 6:00pm

Or almost anytime, by appointment (just text or call ahead!)

METABOLIC RIFTS: TOUCH MEMORY

A community sourced video installation, bridging the non/human divide

ALICIA ESCOTT

February 8th – April 5th, 2025



Opening Reception: Saturday, February 8th 6:00 – 9:00pm

Closing Reception: Saturday, April 5th, 3:00 – 6:00pm



Events

Alicia Escott In-Conversation with Marthine Satris (Editor, Heyday)

Saturday, March 1st, 2:00 – 4:00pm

Seed: Workshop and Walking Tour of Cracks in SoMa’s Sidewalks

Saturday, March 29th, 2:00 – 4:00pm



Alicia Escott’s Metabolic Rifts: Touch Memory, is a multi-channel video installation, created through a years-long process of making art and cultivating community, while growing plants native to the dune ecologies of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach. Human hands reach out to touch the tendrils of plants, which provide habitats for extinct and threatened butterflies, growing out of dirt in discarded plastic bags. The plants reach back. The two are brought into a playful, reciprocal dance full of joy and wonder, eliciting questions of consent and concern. The piece draws audiences into a practice of collective inquiry, modeling an ethics of care in which the agency of the natural world is acknowledged with the personal attention of a lover, a child, a parent, or a friend: kin.