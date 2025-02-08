From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Metabolic Rifts: Touch Memory, Alicia Escott
Saturday, February 08, 2025
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Screening
Telematic Media Arts
323 10th St. @ Folsom
San Francisco, CA 94103
Fridays and Saturdays, 1:00 - 6:00pm
Or almost anytime, by appointment (just text or call ahead!)
METABOLIC RIFTS: TOUCH MEMORY
A community sourced video installation, bridging the non/human divide
ALICIA ESCOTT
February 8th – April 5th, 2025
Opening Reception: Saturday, February 8th 6:00 – 9:00pm
Closing Reception: Saturday, April 5th, 3:00 – 6:00pm
Events
Alicia Escott In-Conversation with Marthine Satris (Editor, Heyday)
Saturday, March 1st, 2:00 – 4:00pm
Seed: Workshop and Walking Tour of Cracks in SoMa’s Sidewalks
Saturday, March 29th, 2:00 – 4:00pm
Alicia Escott’s Metabolic Rifts: Touch Memory, is a multi-channel video installation, created through a years-long process of making art and cultivating community, while growing plants native to the dune ecologies of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach. Human hands reach out to touch the tendrils of plants, which provide habitats for extinct and threatened butterflies, growing out of dirt in discarded plastic bags. The plants reach back. The two are brought into a playful, reciprocal dance full of joy and wonder, eliciting questions of consent and concern. The piece draws audiences into a practice of collective inquiry, modeling an ethics of care in which the agency of the natural world is acknowledged with the personal attention of a lover, a child, a parent, or a friend: kin.
For more information: http://tttelematiccc.com
