top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/8/2025
San Francisco Arts + Action

Metabolic Rifts: Touch Memory, Alicia Escott

323 10th St. @ Folsom San Francisco, CA 94103 Fridays and Saturdays, 1:00 - 6:00pm Or almost anytime, by appointment (just text or call a...
original image (1500x2100)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Telematic Media Arts
Location Details:
323 10th St. @ Folsom
San Francisco, CA 94103
Fridays and Saturdays, 1:00 - 6:00pm
Or almost anytime, by appointment (just text or call ahead!)
METABOLIC RIFTS: TOUCH MEMORY
A community sourced video installation, bridging the non/human divide
ALICIA ESCOTT
February 8th – April 5th, 2025

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 8th 6:00 – 9:00pm
Closing Reception: Saturday, April 5th, 3:00 – 6:00pm

Events
Alicia Escott In-Conversation with Marthine Satris (Editor, Heyday)
Saturday, March 1st, 2:00 – 4:00pm
Seed: Workshop and Walking Tour of Cracks in SoMa’s Sidewalks
Saturday, March 29th, 2:00 – 4:00pm

Alicia Escott’s Metabolic Rifts: Touch Memory, is a multi-channel video installation, created through a years-long process of making art and cultivating community, while growing plants native to the dune ecologies of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach. Human hands reach out to touch the tendrils of plants, which provide habitats for extinct and threatened butterflies, growing out of dirt in discarded plastic bags. The plants reach back. The two are brought into a playful, reciprocal dance full of joy and wonder, eliciting questions of consent and concern. The piece draws audiences into a practice of collective inquiry, modeling an ethics of care in which the agency of the natural world is acknowledged with the personal attention of a lover, a child, a parent, or a friend: kin.
For more information: http://tttelematiccc.com
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 6, 2025 4:28PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code