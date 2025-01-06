top
U.S. Government & Elections

US Election Certified Without Insurrection

by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Jan 6, 2025 4:22PM
The US Congress today certified the 2024 presidential election and for the first time in four years there was no insurrection.
original image (2000x1335)
WASHINGTON (01-06) – Unlike the insurrection of four years ago when Congress was in session to certify the 2020 presidential election Electoral College results, this year’s certification process was peaceful and quiet.

A massive overnight storm that dumped more than five inches of snow on Washington combined with an extensive security network was in place at the Capitol ahead of Congress’ certification created a cityscape of quietude. Ironically and historically, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over her own defeat in the election by certifying Donald Trump as the duly elected president, thus concluding the peaceful transfer of power.

The US Capitol and surrounding Capitol Hill area is presently closed to the public, protected behind several miles of perimeter steel fencing guarded jointly by the Capitol Police, DC Metro Police and law enforcement officers from across the country, some of whom are carrying automatic weapons. After suffering through the J6 insurrection in 2021, authorities have been intent on not seeing a repeat to circumvent the peaceful transfer of power or for any other security related issues which may arise between now and the upcoming inauguration.

Activists, however, were busy installing signs and posters at the Capitol South METRO Station and outside the nearby Congressional office buildings’ security fence in calling on Congress to do its job. One sign asks Congress to invoke Article 3, of the14th Amendment to disqualify Trump by adhering to the requirement that “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President… having previously taken an oath … to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof…”

Another message posted at the METRO station entrance reminds Democrats to “Honor your oath, not your lobbyists” by their rejecting the election results certification. While America remains a deeply politically divided country, Trump has promised that he will begin tearing down the government status quo in creating a new way to govern by reinventing the social, economic and government functions headed by himself following the dictates of the 2025 Project.

MAGA supporters had announced, too, that they would hold a protest today near the Capitol calling for the 1,600 “patriots” convicted for their participation in the J6 insurrection to be pardoned and released from jail. This follows in the path of Trump’s promise to pardon all the J6 insurrectionists on his first day in office while falsely describing the violence that day as a “Day of Love.”

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2024 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
