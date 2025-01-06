Sick From Genocide was a call for an Internatonal day of action by healthcare workers around the world on January 6, 2025. At San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF healthcare workers rallied and spoke out.

Sick From Genocide! Heatlhcare Workers Rally At UCSF/SFGH To Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/USAs part of an international day of action on January 6, 2025 called "Sick Of Genocide" healthcare workers around the world took off and in San Francisco at UCSF & SFGH, healthcare workers and unionists spoke out about the continuing genocide in Gaza, pogroms in the West Bank and the attacks on Lebanon. The action was initiated by Doctors Against Genocide and actions took place at other UC hospital campuses throughout the state.