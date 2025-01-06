From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sick From Genocide! Heatlhcare Workers Rally at UCSF/SFGH to Stop Genocide & War Crimes
Sick From Genocide was a call for an Internatonal day of action by healthcare workers around the world on January 6, 2025. At San Francisco General Hospital and UCSF healthcare workers rallied and spoke out.
Sick From Genocide! Heatlhcare Workers Rally At UCSF/SFGH To Stop Genocide & War Crimes By Israel/US
As part of an international day of action on January 6, 2025 called "Sick Of Genocide" healthcare workers around the world took off and in San Francisco at UCSF & SFGH, healthcare workers and unionists spoke out about the continuing genocide in Gaza, pogroms in the West Bank and the attacks on Lebanon. The action was initiated by Doctors Against Genocide and actions took place at other UC hospital campuses throughout the state.
Additional Media:
UC Workers Speak Out On Palestine At UPTE AFSCME 3299 Strike At UCSF Mission Bay campus
https://youtu.be/DEtHkawLV58
UC AFSCME 3299 & UPTE CWA Workers Strike For Living Wages and Against Union Busting at UCSF Parnassus
https://youtu.be/gLhOg-UgDzI
UPTE Resolution in Solidarity with Palestine Passed by UPTE CWA 9119 SystemWide Eboard on 6/2/2021
https://ugc.production.linktr.ee/5bd1d396-65cd-48c6-af24-f6d76d4b53af_UPTE-Resolution-in-Solidarity-with-Palestine.pdf
No Room For Emergency San Francisco’s Biggest Hospital System: Don’t Talk About Palestine
https://theintercept.com/2024/11/19/ucsf-medical-palestine-speech/
UC Regents, Unions & The Struggle Against Genocide and Zionism
https://youtu.be/xmy2ZJGKYjI
Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM
Fighting For Housing, Staffing & Living Wages, UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Demand Action At Picket Line
https://youtu.be/L9pS-5J8WTY
UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ICHSWsX_V5c
