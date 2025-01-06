SEIU 1021 2025 Election Issues and Candidates in the Struggle Here & in Palestine by Labor Video Project

SEIU 1021 with 60,000 members in Northern California is having a union election and an election panel was held on issues facing the members and the union. This included massive attacks on public unions with the fascist program contained in Project 2025 and privatization of all public services, healthcare and education. Candidates also discussed the danger of martial law and the elimination of all democratic rights. They also talked about the issue of Palestine and the ongoing US supported genocide.