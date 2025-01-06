From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SEIU 1021 2025 Election Issues and Candidates in the Struggle Here & in Palestine
SEIU 1021 with 60,000 members in Northern California is having a union election and an election panel was held on issues facing the members and the union. This included massive attacks on public unions with the fascist program contained in Project 2025 and privatization of all public services, healthcare and education. Candidates also discussed the danger of martial law and the elimination of all democratic rights. They also talked about the issue of Palestine and the ongoing US supported genocide.
Northern California SEIU 1021 which represents over 60,000 members is in public
services, public healthcare, education and non-profits is having their local wide election in
January and an election panel on issues and the candidates was held on January 5, 2024.
Some of the candidates and members discussed what their concerns were from protecting
their clients, patients, jobs and the threat of mass deportations, fascism and the genocide in
Palestine.
Additional Media:
Issues For SEIU1021 Members:Brenda Barros SF Gen Hospital Chair Running For Hospital
Industry Chair
https://youtu.be/q-ZwSCKNi44
SEIU 1021 Charges SF General Hospital Bosses Are Bullying & Harassing Workers
https://youtu.be/UE9mfTM_uRQ
The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://youtu.be/7JN-f8HeN3w
https://youtu.be/F-kmrjrxvF4
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rIiw
Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton
https://youtu.be/zGhU6jrgsE8
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ScQh3sq6yLk
