Palestine California San Francisco Labor & Workers

SEIU 1021 2025 Election Issues and Candidates in the Struggle Here & in Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 6, 2025 10:30AM
SEIU 1021 with 60,000 members in Northern California is having a union election and an election panel was held on issues facing the members and the union. This included massive attacks on public unions with the fascist program contained in Project 2025 and privatization of all public services, healthcare and education. Candidates also discussed the danger of martial law and the elimination of all democratic rights. They also talked about the issue of Palestine and the ongoing US supported genocide.
Some of the candidates
Northern California SEIU 1021 which represents over 60,000 members is in public
services, public healthcare, education and non-profits is having their local wide election in
January and an election panel on issues and the candidates was held on January 5, 2024.
Some of the candidates and members discussed what their concerns were from protecting
their clients, patients, jobs and the threat of mass deportations, fascism and the genocide in
Palestine.

Additional Media:

Issues For SEIU1021 Members:Brenda Barros SF Gen Hospital Chair Running For Hospital
Industry Chair
https://youtu.be/q-ZwSCKNi44
SEIU 1021 Charges SF General Hospital Bosses Are Bullying & Harassing Workers
https://youtu.be/UE9mfTM_uRQ
The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://youtu.be/7JN-f8HeN3w
https://youtu.be/F-kmrjrxvF4
SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o
Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rIiw
Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton
https://youtu.be/zGhU6jrgsE8

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ScQh3sq6yLk
§One of the Slates in the election
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 6, 2025 10:30AM
sm_img_8647.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
All the election Slates participated in the election candidates event on issues facing the members and the union
https://youtu.be/ScQh3sq6yLk
§Election Event On The Web
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 6, 2025 10:30AM
sm_seiu1021_election_panel_united.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The election event was also streamed so that members and candidates could participate virtually.
https://youtu.be/ScQh3sq6yLk
§SEIU 1021 Members For Palestine At A Rally In Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 6, 2025 10:30AM
sm_seiu_1021_palestine_contingent_oakland.jpg
original image (3017x1996)
SEIU 1021 members have organized for a ceasefire and also the blockage of US arms to Israel. They also forced the SEIU to change it's position nationally.
https://youtu.be/ScQh3sq6yLk
