People's March Watsonville
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
People's March
Location Details:
City Plaza, 350 Main Street at Beach Street, Watsonville
Let's make our voices heard! Join us locally along with thousands of participants across the country!
We all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.
If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this march is for you.
The People’s March is about one thing: our power.
It’s a bold demonstration of the resilience of resistance:
* We march to unite the people who’ve been the backbone of resistance for generations—and to welcome even more
* We march to remind civil servants they answer to us
* We march to inspire, energize, and drive change long after the day is done.
This is our moment to remind Washington elites — and Americans everywhere — where the power truly lives: with the people.
Let’s make it count.
Let us know you are joining RSVP ->> https://action.womensmarch.com/events/people-s-march-watsonville-ca-1
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5988166895...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 5, 2025 11:36PM
