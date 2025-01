Let's make our voices heard! Join us locally along with thousands of participants across the country!We all march for different reasons, but we march for the same cause: to defend our rights and our future.If you believe that decisions about your body should remain yours, that books belong in libraries, not on bonfires, that healthcare is a right, not a privilege for the wealthy; if you believe in the power of free speech and protest to sustain democracy; or if you want an economy that works for the people who power it—then this march is for you.The People’s March is about one thing: our power.It’s a bold demonstration of the resilience of resistance:* We march to unite the people who’ve been the backbone of resistance for generations—and to welcome even more* We march to remind civil servants they answer to us* We march to inspire, energize, and drive change long after the day is done.This is our moment to remind Washington elites — and Americans everywhere — where the power truly lives: with the people.Let’s make it count.Let us know you are joining RSVP ->> https://action.womensmarch.com/events/people-s-march-watsonville-ca-1