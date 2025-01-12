top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/12/2025
San Francisco Animal Liberation

Pigeon First Aid and Community Food Serve

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
50 United Nations Plz, San Francisco, CA 94102
Call out to all volunteers: This is an extremely unique event where you will be outdoors in the fresh air, getting exercise, chatting with friends and providing immediate, hands-on help for our beautiful feathered friends.

WHAT: Every day there are hundreds of pigeons throughout the city of San Francisco who have strings and hair wrapped around their toes so tightly that it causes immense pain. Eventually, their toes lose circulation, become amputated, or develop severe infections. We can help our bird friends by removing the string before it gets too serious, providing medical care, and releasing them back to their flocks!
WHERE: 50 United Nations Plaza between the plaza and the large fountain.
WHEN: Sunday, January 12th, 11am-2pm

**Please arrive on-time. We start at 11am promptly then will be walking around. It can be extremely difficult to find us if you are late and you will also miss the important briefing where we go over information relevant to the event. Note that the best case scenario is that we find pigeons and they do not need our help but that is very rare. Some events, we help one or two pigeons and other days we help 25 or more! Come ready to learn and have a great day.

Contact Carla from the Animal Care working group with any questions: carla [at] dxe.io

Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E

We will provide all supplies needed to help pigeons.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 5, 2025 10:17PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code