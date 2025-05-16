Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence & Animal Liberation Conference

Date:

Friday, May 16, 2025

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

Direct Action Everywhere

Location Details:

Santa Rosa, CA

YOU MUST REGISTER IF YOU ARE COMING IN PERSON: DXE.IO/REGISTER



Get ready for an activism-packed May 2025 in Santa Rosa, California! For the first time ever we will be organizing two events in one: the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence and the Animal Liberation Conference!



Join us for the Perdue Rescue Trial starting on Friday, May 16th (estimated to be 2-3 weeks long) at the Superior Court of California (600 Administration Dr, Santa Rosa) and/or the Animal Liberation Conference which will take place in the middle of the trial from Friday, May 23rd to Tuesday, May 27th.



You’re welcome to attend both events, just one event, or just specific dates that work with your schedule.



Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence

Where: Santa Rosa, California

When: Starts Friday, May 16th, 2025 (estimated to last 2-3 weeks)

What: In the Perdue Rescue Trial, animal cruelty investigator and animal rescuer, Zoe Rosenberg, will be facing 1 felony, 4 misdemeanors, and up to 5 and a half years in prison for rescuing 4 chickens, Poppy, Aster, Ivy & Azalea, from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. Through the trial convergence we're providing moral support for Zoe, supporting the Right to Rescue, and showing those in power that people support animal rescuers and the chickens who are being criminally abused by Perdue's Petaluma Poultry. We will continue to rise in the face of this repression, and one way we will do that is through the Animal Liberation Conference!



Animal Liberation Conference

Where: Santa Rosa, California

When: Friday May 23rd - Tuesday, May 27th

What: The Animal Liberation Conference will be a five day conference during the trial bringing together animal advocates and activists for workshops, guest speakers, and activism in the streets! The trial will be in session on the first and last days of the conference and some people will likely be able to be in the courtroom if they would like to be.



You're welcome to attend both events, just one event, or just specific dates that work with your schedule. Whatever dates you attend you must register at dxe.io/register



