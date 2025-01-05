From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
All Out for Palestine Protest in Union Square
Anti-genocide protest by thousands shows new vigor
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, January 4) - As the Nov. 5 election approached, the anti genocide protests had flagged. Protests that formerly drew thousands were down to a few dozens. Perhaps people felt that Kamala's election was likely, and in spite of her pro forma declaration and devoid of action expressions of sorrow over the genocide, she might provide a glimmer of hope for the Palestinians.
Was it the ultimate wisdom of our democracy or was it the result of an electoral system that is nothing but legalized bribery, that the election of a Fascist gangster delivered a total "fuck you" to the nation?
Nonetheless, the "All Out for Palestine" January fourth protest in Union Square showed a newly invigorated protest movement. Over a thousand people rallied and marched. Many Jews were there to dissociate themselves from the horrors being committed supposedly in their name. Muslims were there to pray for the martyrs. Most Bay Area peace groups participated with the knowledge that if the war crimes were to be stopped, it would be up to them to do it.
A heavy police presence was there to protect the expensive Plaza hotel. A booth selling Trump paraphernalia at a corner of the square was ignored. What would have been the fate of a Palestinian booth at a Trump rally?
The commercial media was not interested.
There is another protest Sunday at Market and Castro.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network