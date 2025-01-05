top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco

All Out for Palestine Protest in Union Square

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
Anti-genocide protest by thousands shows new vigor
Anti-genocide protest by thousands shows new vigor
original image (1500x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, January 4) - As the Nov. 5 election approached, the anti genocide protests had flagged. Protests that formerly drew thousands were down to a few dozens. Perhaps people felt that Kamala's election was likely, and in spite of her pro forma declaration and devoid of action expressions of sorrow over the genocide, she might provide a glimmer of hope for the Palestinians.

Was it the ultimate wisdom of our democracy or was it the result of an electoral system that is nothing but legalized bribery, that the election of a Fascist gangster delivered a total "fuck you" to the nation?

Nonetheless, the "All Out for Palestine" January fourth protest in Union Square showed a newly invigorated protest movement. Over a thousand people rallied and marched. Many Jews were there to dissociate themselves from the horrors being committed supposedly in their name. Muslims were there to pray for the martyrs. Most Bay Area peace groups participated with the knowledge that if the war crimes were to be stopped, it would be up to them to do it.

A heavy police presence was there to protect the expensive Plaza hotel. A booth selling Trump paraphernalia at a corner of the square was ignored. What would have been the fate of a Palestinian booth at a Trump rally?

The commercial media was not interested.

There is another protest Sunday at Market and Castro.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_02-35424-z8a_2848.jpg
original image (1351x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_03-00425-z8b_2925.jpg
original image (1000x1208)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_04-35424-z8a_2862.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_05-00425-z8b_2931.jpg
original image (1428x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_06-00425-z8a_2887.jpg
original image (1246x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_07-00425-z8b_3007.jpg
original image (1238x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_08-00425-z8b_3020.jpg
original image (1000x1331)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_09-35424-z8a_2926.jpg
original image (1307x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_10-35424-z8a_2929.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_11-00425-z8a_2935.jpg
original image (1221x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_12-35424-z8a_2954.jpg
original image (1424x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_13-00425-z8b_3095.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_14-00425-z8a_2983.jpg
original image (1624x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_15-00425-z8b_3105.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_16-35424-z8a_2994.jpg
original image (1495x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_17-00425-z8b_3118.jpg
original image (1237x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_18-35424-z8a_3005.jpg
original image (1341x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_19-00425-z8b_3135.jpg
original image (1000x1481)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 4:25PM
sm_20-00425-z8b_3143.jpg
original image (1326x1000)
