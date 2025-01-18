From the Open-Publishing Newswire

What will the 2nd Trump administration look like?

Date:

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time:

1:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Communists of America, Bay Area

Email:

Location Details:

The North Branch of the Berkeley Public Library

1170 The Alameda

Berkeley, CA 94707

A discussion hosted by the Revolutionary Communists of America on what we should expect from the 2nd Trump administration and how to fight back.