What will the 2nd Trump administration look like?
Saturday, January 18, 2025
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Meeting
Revolutionary Communists of America, Bay Area
The North Branch of the Berkeley Public Library
1170 The Alameda
Berkeley, CA 94707
A discussion hosted by the Revolutionary Communists of America on what we should expect from the 2nd Trump administration and how to fight back.
For more information: https://communistusa.org/
