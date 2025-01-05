From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sick From Genocide! Press Conference & Rally for Gaza
Date:
Monday, January 06, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
San Francisco General Hospital
WE DEMAND:
--Release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya & All Abducted Palestinians
--Stop Bombing Hospitals
--Arms Emgargo Now!
Turning Grief Into Purpose and Trauma Into Action
As healthcare workers, we have witnessed unimaginable atrocities: hospitals destroyed, patients and colleagues targeted, and entire communities left in ruins. The moral injury, trauma, and grief from these horrors have left us sick—sick from genocide, sick from complicity, and sick from the silence of those in power.
Starting January 6, 2025, we are taking a stand. Healthcare workers across the country will take mental health sick leave to grieve, heal, and organize. This is not just a day off—it is a call to action. Together, we will demand accountability, justice, and an end to the ongoing genocide.
Organizing to end genocide is not only our responsibility—it is our path to healing. Join us in standing against these atrocities and building a future rooted in justice and humanity.
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/
For more information: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/sick-fr...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 5, 2025 1:30PM
► ▼ IMC Network