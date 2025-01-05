top
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Sick From Genocide! Press Conference & Rally for Gaza

San Francisco General Hospital outside at Mother &amp; Baby statue Potrero Ave between 22nd and 23rd Streets San Francisco, CA 94110-3518
original image (1341x514)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 06, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
San Francisco General Hospital
outside at Mother & Baby statue
Potrero Ave between 22nd and 23rd Streets
San Francisco, CA 94110-3518
WE DEMAND:

--Release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya & All Abducted Palestinians

--Stop Bombing Hospitals

--Arms Emgargo Now!


Turning Grief Into Purpose and Trauma Into Action

As healthcare workers, we have witnessed unimaginable atrocities: hospitals destroyed, patients and colleagues targeted, and entire communities left in ruins. The moral injury, trauma, and grief from these horrors have left us sick—sick from genocide, sick from complicity, and sick from the silence of those in power.

Starting January 6, 2025, we are taking a stand. Healthcare workers across the country will take mental health sick leave to grieve, heal, and organize. This is not just a day off—it is a call to action. Together, we will demand accountability, justice, and an end to the ongoing genocide.

Organizing to end genocide is not only our responsibility—it is our path to healing. Join us in standing against these atrocities and building a future rooted in justice and humanity.

https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/
For more information: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/sick-fr...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 5, 2025 1:30PM
by Doctors Against Genocide
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 1:30PM
sm_not_another_hospital.jpg
original image (1668x612)
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/sick-fr...
by Doctors Against Genocide
Sun, Jan 5, 2025 1:30PM
sm_doctors_against_genocide.jpg
original image (846x520)
https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/sick-fr...
