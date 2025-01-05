WE DEMAND:--Release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya & All Abducted Palestinians--Stop Bombing Hospitals--Arms Emgargo Now!Turning Grief Into Purpose and Trauma Into ActionAs healthcare workers, we have witnessed unimaginable atrocities: hospitals destroyed, patients and colleagues targeted, and entire communities left in ruins. The moral injury, trauma, and grief from these horrors have left us sick—sick from genocide, sick from complicity, and sick from the silence of those in power.Starting January 6, 2025, we are taking a stand. Healthcare workers across the country will take mental health sick leave to grieve, heal, and organize. This is not just a day off—it is a call to action. Together, we will demand accountability, justice, and an end to the ongoing genocide.Organizing to end genocide is not only our responsibility—it is our path to healing. Join us in standing against these atrocities and building a future rooted in justice and humanity.