Billionaires grovel to convicted felon Donald J. Trump before his inauguration
Drawing by famed artist Ann Carolyn Telnaes, of Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, Los Angeles Times publisher Patrick Soon-Shiong and Meta/Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, groveling on bended knee before the convicted felon Donald J. Trump!
By Lynda Carson - January 5, 2025
Famed artist Ann Carolyn Telnaes, resigned from the Washington Post on Friday January 3, 2025, after the Post’s refusal to run her cartoon of Jeff Bezos and some other billionaires groveling in front of the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, who is expected to be inaugurated as president on January 20, 2025.
Additionally, Trump is expected to be sentenced on January 10, 2025, after being convicted of 34 felonies. Unlike the average American convicted of 34 felonies, Trump is not expected to do any jail time, as promised in advance by the judge. However, millions of patriotic fair minded Americans feel that justice was not served in this case, and believe that Trump should go to jail where he belongs with the other convicted felons who are serving time.
Indeed, these are very grim times in which the famed artist of the Washington Post has found herself silenced for drawing a cartoon that reflects the obscene reality of some billionaires who grovel in front of a convicted felon who has publicly expressed his adoration of Adolf Hitler on numerous occasions. It is very easy to understand why famed artist Ann Carolyn Telnaes, no longer is willing to work for the likes of union busting Jeff Bezos.
A Case of Deja vu?
Deja vu? No, it’s not deja vu. It’s a fact, some of the same American corporations or their Political Action Committees (PACs) that supported or collaborated with Hitler and the Nazi’s, including Ford Motor Company https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/ford-motor-co/summary?id=D000000182 , General Motors https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/general-motors/summary?id=D000000155 , Coca Cola https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/coca-cola-co/summary?id=D000000212 , Bayer https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/bayer-ag/summary?id=D000042363 , and IBM https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/ibm-corp/summary?id=D000000720 , are also supporting the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, who has publicly expressed his adoration of Adolf Hitler on numerous occasions.
Reportedly, “In December 1941, when the United States entered the war against Germany, 250 American firms owned more than $450 million of German assets.[13] Major American companies with investments in Germany included General Motors, IT&T, Eastman Kodak, Standard Oil, Singer, International Harvester, Gillette, Coca-Cola, Kraft, Westinghouse, and United Fruit.”
Reminiscent of the realities of big business supporting Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, reportedly many tech leaders, Big Business, and their companies are reportedly shelling out big bucks ($1 million each) to the fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump's inaugural fund, including Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, and Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of UBER, since they are anxious to be subservient to the next four years of a tyrannical fascist neo-Nazi, Trump controlled White House.
Reportedly, “In return, big donors can attend a candlelight dinner with the president-elect and his wife, Melania, enjoy face time with members of the incoming Cabinet at a private reception, secure VIP tickets to a “Starlight Ball” and receive other exclusive benefits during three days of celebrations, according to a packet sent to contributors willing to donate or raise large sums.”
Jeffrey Bezos
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Jeff+Bezos
Timothy Donald Cook
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Timothy+Donald+Cook
Mark Zuckerberg
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Mark+Zuckerberg
Samuel Harris Altman - CEO of Open AI
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/openai/summary?id=D000084252
News: https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/openai/news?id=D000084252
Lobbying on AI reaches new heights in 2024
https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2024/06/lobbying-on-ai-reaches-new-heights-in-2024/
Dara Khosrowshahi - CEO of UBER
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Dara+Khosrowshahi
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
