"They Shoot Children in the Head"- A US Surgeon Reports What He Saw in Gaza
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Speaker
MAPA
Online
Dr. Feroze Sidhwa is a surgeon at San Joaquin Hospital in Stockton, California. He has worked in conflict zones worldwide, including in Palestine, Ukraine, Haiti, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso. He worked in March-April 2024 at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, with the World Health Organization. From his recent experience in Gaza, and in collaboration with other healthcare professionals and the New York Times Opinion Page, Dr. Sidhwa published a review "65 Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics: What We Saw in Gaza", in the Times on October 9, 2024. Dr. Sidhwa will speak from his extensive experience, and his hands-on work with patients in Gaza.
Register to view webinar at: http://masspeace.us/shoot-children
