top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/11/2025
California Anti-War

23 Years Too Long! Time is Running Out—Close Guantanamo NOW!

Close Gitmo Local SF Flyer January 2025
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
50 United Nations Plaza
Civic Center, San Francisco
(near the Simón Bolívar Statue)
January 11th marks 23 years since the shameful opening of the military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay — a glaring and unconscionable stain on the human rights record of the United States. Twenty-six Muslim men are still detained there, most without charge. Fourteen of the men have been cleared for release to other countries for many years, like Toffiq al-Bihani, who was brutally tortured by the U.S. government.

Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait and human rights defenders around the globe as we urgently call on President Biden to end the ongoing abuses at Guantánamo and close the detention center and ensure the transfer of all cleared detainees to countries where their human rights will be respected—before the end of his term.

Please join us in calling Biden to follow his own advice:

“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”
~U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009

Sign and share: https://act.amnestyusa.org/page/96987/action/1?
Share with community and post the attached flyers online telling @Potus to #CloseGuantanamo #StopTorture #CloseGitmo NOW!

For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 4, 2025 7:16PM
§Close Gitmo Global Flyer January 2025
by Gavrilah
Sat, Jan 4, 2025 7:16PM
sm_gitmo_global_vigils_january_2025.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code