January 11th marks 23 years since the shameful opening of the military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay — a glaring and unconscionable stain on the human rights record of the United States. Twenty-six Muslim men are still detained there, most without charge. Fourteen of the men have been cleared for release to other countries for many years, like Toffiq al-Bihani, who was brutally tortured by the U.S. government.Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait and human rights defenders around the globe as we urgently call on President Biden to end the ongoing abuses at Guantánamo and close the detention center and ensure the transfer of all cleared detainees to countries where their human rights will be respected—before the end of his term.Please join us in calling Biden to follow his own advice:“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”~U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009Sign and share: https://act.amnestyusa.org/page/96987/action/1? Share with community and post the attached flyers online telling @Potus to #CloseGuantanamo #StopTorture #CloseGitmo NOW!For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org