From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
23 Years Too Long! Time is Running Out—Close Guantanamo NOW!
Date:
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
50 United Nations Plaza
Civic Center, San Francisco
(near the Simón Bolívar Statue)
Civic Center, San Francisco
(near the Simón Bolívar Statue)
January 11th marks 23 years since the shameful opening of the military detention facility at Guantánamo Bay — a glaring and unconscionable stain on the human rights record of the United States. Twenty-six Muslim men are still detained there, most without charge. Fourteen of the men have been cleared for release to other countries for many years, like Toffiq al-Bihani, who was brutally tortured by the U.S. government.
Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait and human rights defenders around the globe as we urgently call on President Biden to end the ongoing abuses at Guantánamo and close the detention center and ensure the transfer of all cleared detainees to countries where their human rights will be respected—before the end of his term.
Please join us in calling Biden to follow his own advice:
“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”
~U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009
Sign and share: https://act.amnestyusa.org/page/96987/action/1?
Share with community and post the attached flyers online telling @Potus to #CloseGuantanamo #StopTorture #CloseGitmo NOW!
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
Please join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait and human rights defenders around the globe as we urgently call on President Biden to end the ongoing abuses at Guantánamo and close the detention center and ensure the transfer of all cleared detainees to countries where their human rights will be respected—before the end of his term.
Please join us in calling Biden to follow his own advice:
“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”
~U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009
Sign and share: https://act.amnestyusa.org/page/96987/action/1?
Share with community and post the attached flyers online telling @Potus to #CloseGuantanamo #StopTorture #CloseGitmo NOW!
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 4, 2025 7:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network