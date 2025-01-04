From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Corrupt Judges in pocket of US Telecom crush Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality is demolished by the 6th U.S. Circuit of Appeals
By Lynda Carson - January 4, 2025
On behalf of giant US Telecom https://www.ustelecom.org/#intro , corrupt Judge’s Richard Allen Griffin https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Allen_Griffin , Raymond Michael Kethledge https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raymond_Kethledge , and John Kenneth Bush https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_K._Bush , of the US Court of Appeals 6th Circuit, ruled in favor of US Telecom in a crushing blow to demolish Net Neutrality, so US Telecom can rip off it’s customers with impunity. Kethledge and Bush are members of the Federalist Society, and in 2017, the convicted felon Donald J. Trump, nominated John K. Bush to fill the vacancy on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. In opposition, Alliance for Justice strongly opposed Bush’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
Reportedly, “A U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday, January 2, that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) did not have legal authority to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules to protect the American public from being price gouged by US Telecom.
The decision is a blow to the American public who are in opposition to the attack on Net Neutrality by the corrupt judges in the pocket of US Telecom.”
Reportedly, “Net-neutrality rules require internet service providers to treat internet data and users equally rather than restricting access, slowing speeds or blocking content for certain users. The rules also forbid special arrangements in which ISPs give improved network speeds or access to favored users.”
Click on the link below for the court ruling.
https://www.opn.ca6.uscourts.gov/opinions.pdf/25a0002p-06.pdf
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
See links and info below...
The Board of Directors of US Telecom, are listed below https://www.ustelecom.org/ustelecom-community/our-leadership/bod/ .
Chair Jason B. Williams
Jason B. Williams
1227 N Russell St.
Missoula, MT 59808
WILLIAMS, JASON B MR
700 Blaine St.
MISSOULA, MT 59801
CEO
Blackfoot Communications
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/us-telecom-assn/C00000984/donors/2020
Vice Chair Jeff England - Jefferson H. England
100 Indian Hollow Ln, Smoot, WY 83126
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202304209581194345
VP and CFO Silver Star Communications
Secretary Melissa Mann Senior Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/lumen-technologies/C00419911/candidate-recipients/2024 Lumen
Treasurer Rusty Moore - Russell Moore
810 E. Hancock Ave, Alpine, TX 79830
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410179698588408
General Manager & COO BBT - Big Bend Telephone
Eric Cramer President & CEO Wilkes Communications / RiverStreet Networks
Josh Descant
8 Wisteria Ln, Covington, LA 70433
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202311209599276712 CEO REV
Ken Glueck
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202405179646057454 Executive Vice President Oracle
Kathy Grillo SVP, Public Policy & Government Affairs Verizon
Robert Hunt Vice President GVTC
Rhonda Johnson
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202412029720120271 Executive Vice President, Federal Regulatory Relations AT&T
Daizo Kosa General Manager and Chief Corporate Representative, DC Office NTT
Tom Maguire CEO
https://www.opensecrets.org/political-action-committees-pacs/brightspeed/C00847848/expenditures/2024 Brightspeed
Darby McCarty
1600 W Temperance St, Ellettsville, IN 47429
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202307209583963682 CEO & Chairwoman of the Board Smithville Communications
Kristi Moody
4005 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410229710108997 EVP – General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer Windstream
Mark Nielsen Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/frontier-communications/summary?id=D000066710 Frontier
Jennifer Prather
625 S. Lamar St., De Leon, TX 76444
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202409069675374218 CEO Totelcom Communications
Marty Rubin
801 Alba Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?26930077340 President & CEO Smart City
Curtis Swager VP of Government Relations and Public Policy
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/twilio-inc/summary?id=D000072031 Twilio
Mary Talbott
51 Michelle Lane, Fort Thomas, KY 41705
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202411279720065328 Chief Legal Officer altafiber
Bob Udell
15 E Bay BLVD, The Woodlands, TX 77380
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410159688815960 President & CEO Consolidated Communications, Inc.
Harold Zeitz
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201801159090410060 CEO Ziply Fiber
Corrupt Judges In The Pocket of US Telecom:
Richard Allen Griffin
US Court of Appeals 6th Circuit
13919 S West Bay Shore Dr Ste 208
Traverse City, MI 49684
US
Telephone: (231) 929-3190
Fax: (231) 929-9103
10850 E Traverse Hwy
3310
Traverse City, MI 49684
US
Cell: (231) 929-3190
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Allen_Griffin
https://ballotpedia.org/Richard_Griffin
https://lawyers.justia.com/lawyer/hon-richard-allen-griffin-728723
https://wmualumni.org/traditions/distinguished-alumni/award-recipients/2010/richard-allen-griffin-ba-73
Raymond Michael Kethledge - wife: Jessica Levinson Kethledge
“Raymond Kethledge is an outdoorsman, a hunter and fisherman. graduated shot the elk ➤➤ The judge writes his own opinions, from start to finish—unusual at the federal appeals court level, ➤➤ Kethledge has been a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights. Heller D.C. v. Heller calling the Second Amendment ➤➤ Kethledge wrote a book—"Lead Yourself First: Inspiring Leadership Through Solitude"—about the importance of solitude ➤➤ The judge describes himself as a "strong introvert.”
https://fedsoc.org/contributors/raymond-kethledge
https://ballotpedia.org/Raymond_Kethledge
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raymond_Kethledge
https://whyy.org/articles/who-are-trumps-top-supreme-court-contenders/
https://bsplaw.com/firm-history/
https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/2018/07/05/hunter-author-introvert-meet-raymond-kethledge-scotus-shortlister/?slreturn=2025010340604
John Kenneth Bush, Federalist Society - wife, Bridget Bush
1500 Cold Spring Rd.
Louisville, KY 40223
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?14020232570
https://fedsoc.org/contributors/john-bush
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_K._Bush
https://afj.org/nominee/john-k-bush/
Reportedly, On February 28, 2017, Judge Danny Boggs took senior status, and on May 8, 2017, President Trump nominated John K. Bush to fill the vacancy on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Alliance for Justice strongly opposes Bush’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
Examined on his own merits, Bush is a deeply flawed candidate with a history of offensive writings and statements that under ordinary circumstances would quickly disqualify him for a role on the federal bench. Not the least of these is a talk he gave to a private Louisville club in which, stunningly, he chose, according to his written notes, to recite and apparently condone a quote by another author that employs an anti-gay slur: “I come here every year, and let me tell you one thing I’ve learned—this is no town to be giving people the impression you’re some kind of faggot.”
Bush also has likened a woman’s right to decide whether to have an abortion to slavery, peddled discredited conspiracy theories about President Barack Obama, called for Nancy Pelosi to be “gag[ged]” when she made comments he disagreed with, and decried a change to passport forms that accounted for same-sex parents.
Despite his obvious lack of fitness for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench, Bush’s significant ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appear to have greased the skids for his nomination. Most notably, Bush’s wife, Bridget, has been extremely active in fundraising efforts that netted millions of dollars to benefit Senator McConnell’s 2014 reelection bid. In addition, in 2002 Bush authored an amicus brief on McConnell’s behalf in a case involving Kentucky’s campaign finance laws. And, in paperwork he submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bush explained that in November 2016, presumably after the presidential election, he met with Senator McConnell in Louisville where Bush “expressed [his] interest in serving as a federal judge.” Bush said that he has “been in contact with Leader McConnell and representatives from his office since that time.”
It’s also notable that President Trump nominated Bush only two months after a vacancy arose on the Sixth Circuit, leapfrogging vacancies on other courts that have existed for years. When a vacancy opened on the Sixth Circuit in 2013, Senators McConnell and Rand Paul refused to reach an agreement with President Obama on a nominee. The seat sat vacant for over 1,200 days after McConnell and Paul refused to return their blue slips on the unanimously well-qualified jurist Obama eventually put forward.
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
