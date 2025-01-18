top
South Bay Racial Justice

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration flyer
original image (1724x1724)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Location Details:
Digital Humanities Center
Ground floor, next to campus entrance
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library
150 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95112
96th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration

Let's reclaim his radical legacy!

Dr. King was not merely a dreamer, he was a doer! He was not one advocated for small changes, but "We are going to have to change the system!"

How do Dr. King's thoughts, words, and actions apply to the burning questions of today: human rights, human needs, equity, community, love, hate, war, and peace?

Speakers will address the changes ahead in the light of Dr. King's words and deeds.
Cultural performances will include a libation ceremony, poetry, drumming, and dancing!

The event will be held in the Digital Humanities Center (formerly the Friends of the Library bookstore) at the campus-side entrance to the King Library.

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking is available in the city parking garage north of Santa Clara Street.

Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee

Co-sponsored by All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Public Library, SJSU King Library, Women's International League for Peace & Freedom
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 3, 2025 3:02PM
