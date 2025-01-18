From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Location Details:
Digital Humanities Center
Ground floor, next to campus entrance
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library
150 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95112
Ground floor, next to campus entrance
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library
150 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95112
96th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Commemoration
Let's reclaim his radical legacy!
Dr. King was not merely a dreamer, he was a doer! He was not one advocated for small changes, but "We are going to have to change the system!"
How do Dr. King's thoughts, words, and actions apply to the burning questions of today: human rights, human needs, equity, community, love, hate, war, and peace?
Speakers will address the changes ahead in the light of Dr. King's words and deeds.
Cultural performances will include a libation ceremony, poetry, drumming, and dancing!
The event will be held in the Digital Humanities Center (formerly the Friends of the Library bookstore) at the campus-side entrance to the King Library.
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking is available in the city parking garage north of Santa Clara Street.
Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Co-sponsored by All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Public Library, SJSU King Library, Women's International League for Peace & Freedom
Let's reclaim his radical legacy!
Dr. King was not merely a dreamer, he was a doer! He was not one advocated for small changes, but "We are going to have to change the system!"
How do Dr. King's thoughts, words, and actions apply to the burning questions of today: human rights, human needs, equity, community, love, hate, war, and peace?
Speakers will address the changes ahead in the light of Dr. King's words and deeds.
Cultural performances will include a libation ceremony, poetry, drumming, and dancing!
The event will be held in the Digital Humanities Center (formerly the Friends of the Library bookstore) at the campus-side entrance to the King Library.
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking is available in the city parking garage north of Santa Clara Street.
Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Co-sponsored by All-African People's Revolutionary Party, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley, Human Agenda, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay, Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley, NAACP San Jose/Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Public Library, SJSU King Library, Women's International League for Peace & Freedom
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 3, 2025 3:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network