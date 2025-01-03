From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
People's March: Protest Fascism! Defend Democratic Freedoms! DC & Nationwide
Date:
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March & pro-democracy partners
Location Details:
Find an event near you: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/local
People's March website: https://www.peoplesmarch.com/
People's March website: https://www.peoplesmarch.com/
PEOPLE'S MARCH: Washington D.C. & Nationwide
No to Fascism! Protest Marches, Rallies and Vigils
JANUARY 18, 2025
FIND AN EVENT NEAR YOU: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/local
No Fascism!
End Racism & Bigotry!
End Misogyny!
End LGBTQIA+ Discrimination!
End Climate Destruction!
No Project 2025!
SAVE DEMOCRACY!
With Trump set to return to the White House early next year, we’re facing a moment that calls us to act boldly. It's time to march.
We will demand and defend our freedoms against fascism. We will demonstrate our collective strength, sending a clear message:
Our freedoms are inalienable, and we will not allow them to be threatened!
Join the PEOPLE'S MARCH!
Why Are We Demonstrating?
https://www.peoplesmarch.com/faqs
Even in times of sorrow or hopelessness, political conditions are dynamic. As we move forward, there are reasons to believe a new social movement can rise to confront Trumpism, drawing on past successes and effective strategies against autocrats.
We are mobilizing to take advantage of a large trigger event to build a vehicle to accelerate the onboarding, political education, organizing and mobilizing work capacity by helping to build relationships and numbers of people in movements.
Mass protest is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate to our communities that we are not obeying in advance or bowing to fascism, and invites them to do the same.
ORGANIZATIONS
Women’s March is anchoring the logistics of the mobilization.
The mobilization is being organized by a coalition of organizations across the movement landscape through a broad committee structure. Amongst the coalition members are Abortion Action Now, Time to Act, SisterSong, Women’s March, Popular Democracy, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, The Feminist Front, NOW, Planned Parenthood, National Women’s Law Center, and
the Frontline, and many more.
The role of coordinated infrastructure and these convos have been moving since July 2024.
https://www.peoplesmarch.com/faqs
No to Fascism! Protest Marches, Rallies and Vigils
JANUARY 18, 2025
FIND AN EVENT NEAR YOU: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/local
No Fascism!
End Racism & Bigotry!
End Misogyny!
End LGBTQIA+ Discrimination!
End Climate Destruction!
No Project 2025!
SAVE DEMOCRACY!
With Trump set to return to the White House early next year, we’re facing a moment that calls us to act boldly. It's time to march.
We will demand and defend our freedoms against fascism. We will demonstrate our collective strength, sending a clear message:
Our freedoms are inalienable, and we will not allow them to be threatened!
Join the PEOPLE'S MARCH!
Why Are We Demonstrating?
https://www.peoplesmarch.com/faqs
Even in times of sorrow or hopelessness, political conditions are dynamic. As we move forward, there are reasons to believe a new social movement can rise to confront Trumpism, drawing on past successes and effective strategies against autocrats.
We are mobilizing to take advantage of a large trigger event to build a vehicle to accelerate the onboarding, political education, organizing and mobilizing work capacity by helping to build relationships and numbers of people in movements.
Mass protest is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate to our communities that we are not obeying in advance or bowing to fascism, and invites them to do the same.
ORGANIZATIONS
Women’s March is anchoring the logistics of the mobilization.
The mobilization is being organized by a coalition of organizations across the movement landscape through a broad committee structure. Amongst the coalition members are Abortion Action Now, Time to Act, SisterSong, Women’s March, Popular Democracy, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, The Feminist Front, NOW, Planned Parenthood, National Women’s Law Center, and
the Frontline, and many more.
The role of coordinated infrastructure and these convos have been moving since July 2024.
https://www.peoplesmarch.com/faqs
For more information: https://www.peoplesmarch.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 3, 2025 10:42AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network