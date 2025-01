PEOPLE'S MARCH: Washington D.C. & NationwideNo to Fascism! Protest Marches, Rallies and VigilsJANUARY 18, 2025FIND AN EVENT NEAR YOU: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/local No Fascism!End Racism & Bigotry!End Misogyny!End LGBTQIA+ Discrimination!End Climate Destruction!No Project 2025!SAVE DEMOCRACY!With Trump set to return to the White House early next year, we’re facing a moment that calls us to act boldly. It's time to march.We will demand and defend our freedoms against fascism. We will demonstrate our collective strength, sending a clear message:Our freedoms are inalienable, and we will not allow them to be threatened!Join the PEOPLE'S MARCH!Why Are We Demonstrating?Even in times of sorrow or hopelessness, political conditions are dynamic. As we move forward, there are reasons to believe a new social movement can rise to confront Trumpism, drawing on past successes and effective strategies against autocrats.We are mobilizing to take advantage of a large trigger event to build a vehicle to accelerate the onboarding, political education, organizing and mobilizing work capacity by helping to build relationships and numbers of people in movements.Mass protest is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate to our communities that we are not obeying in advance or bowing to fascism, and invites them to do the same.ORGANIZATIONSWomen’s March is anchoring the logistics of the mobilization.The mobilization is being organized by a coalition of organizations across the movement landscape through a broad committee structure. Amongst the coalition members are Abortion Action Now, Time to Act, SisterSong, Women’s March, Popular Democracy, Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, The Feminist Front, NOW, Planned Parenthood, National Women’s Law Center, andthe Frontline, and many more.The role of coordinated infrastructure and these convos have been moving since July 2024.