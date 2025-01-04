From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the documentary film "The Palestine Exception"
Saturday, January 04, 2025
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Screening
Angela
Online
The screening will be followed with a discussion with the audience.
Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Zrg7aP-fRJK5_Y71pNK-Xw#/registration
CALL TO ACTION
Actions to free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya
1) Email Congress: https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/free-gaza-doctors
2) Email major media outlets: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/email-major-media-outlets-break-your-silence-on-hospital-massacres/
3) Linktree for additional petitions & email actions: https://linktr.ee/FreeDrAbuSafiya
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/palestinemuseum.us/
