From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
All Things Bayview - Health Justice Rally
Date:
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
In front of the Darling Animal Rendering Plant
429 Amador Street, San Francisco CA
429 Amador Street, San Francisco CA
Directions:
From the north, head South on Third Street and cross the Islais Creek Channel Bridge. Stop at the first intersection after that and prepare to turn left on Cargo Way (Arthur Street will be on your right)
Turn left onto Cargo Way from Third Street
Use the 2nd from the left lane to turn slightly left onto Amador St
After 1/3 mile, Darling will be on the right (south). The Cemex cement plant is on the opposite side of the street (north).
There is street parking.
MUNI:
SF GRAY PANTHERS AND ALLIES,
ACTION ALERT--PLEASE SHOW UP FOR:
"All Things Bayview" Health Justice Rally!
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 2025
PROGRAM: 12:00 PM – 2 PM
WHERE: 429 Amador Street, San Francisco, CA 94124 (Darling Animal Rendering Plant; Scroll down for driving directions and MUNI routing and walking info.*)
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE!
DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY!
Join the fight for justice with All Things Bayview and Gray Panthers of San Francisco.
This is more than a rally—it’s a movement for health, dignity, and justice in Bayview-Hunters Point (BVHP). The Bayview Hunters Point community in San Francisco is in the grip of an environmental crisis born of decades of systemic neglect and environmental racism. This predominantly Black, Asian American/Pacific Islander, and Latinx, low-income neighborhood bears the crushing weight of toxic contamination and industrial pollution, with devastating impacts on their health, air, soil, and water. See the latest SF Public Press articles about radiation from the Hunters Point Naval shipyard.
"Physically isolated by two major freeways, BVHP is a glaring example of environmental racism, where decades of governmental inaction and regulatory laxity have allowed industry after industry to poison the community unchecked". Even when they are abandoned, the toxic legacy remains. The cumulative impact of these burdens is not just an environmental disaster but a human rights crisis, putting the health and lives of BVHP residents at constant risk.
For over 50 years, Darling Ingredients, Inc. has operated an animal rendering facility in BVHP, releasing noxious, "gut-pinching" emissions into the air. Combined with pollution from other sources, including three concrete plants—two have operated without valid air quality permits—a sewage treatment facility, and a Superfund site contaminated with radioactive and toxic waste, BVHP ranks among the most polluted and hazardous communities in California. The soil is poisoned, the air is choked with toxins, and the water is contaminated, creating a perfect storm of environmental devastation.
Gray Panthers of San Francisco is a long-time ally of BVHP in their struggle for health justice and against environmental racism. They successfully fought beside the community for the closure of a 70-year-old PGE power plant in the neighborhood. See our 2006 newsletter article Stop Environmental Racism. Once again, the neighborhood is taking things into its own hands to bring attention to an unacceptable environmental burden.
(source of quotes above from: https://law.scu.edu/environmental-justice/the-stench-of-sustainability-report/)
From the north, head South on Third Street and cross the Islais Creek Channel Bridge. Stop at the first intersection after that and prepare to turn left on Cargo Way (Arthur Street will be on your right)
Turn left onto Cargo Way from Third Street
Use the 2nd from the left lane to turn slightly left onto Amador St
After 1/3 mile, Darling will be on the right (south). The Cemex cement plant is on the opposite side of the street (north).
There is street parking.
MUNI:
SF GRAY PANTHERS AND ALLIES,
ACTION ALERT--PLEASE SHOW UP FOR:
"All Things Bayview" Health Justice Rally!
WHEN: Saturday, January 4, 2025
PROGRAM: 12:00 PM – 2 PM
WHERE: 429 Amador Street, San Francisco, CA 94124 (Darling Animal Rendering Plant; Scroll down for driving directions and MUNI routing and walking info.*)
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE!
DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY!
Join the fight for justice with All Things Bayview and Gray Panthers of San Francisco.
This is more than a rally—it’s a movement for health, dignity, and justice in Bayview-Hunters Point (BVHP). The Bayview Hunters Point community in San Francisco is in the grip of an environmental crisis born of decades of systemic neglect and environmental racism. This predominantly Black, Asian American/Pacific Islander, and Latinx, low-income neighborhood bears the crushing weight of toxic contamination and industrial pollution, with devastating impacts on their health, air, soil, and water. See the latest SF Public Press articles about radiation from the Hunters Point Naval shipyard.
"Physically isolated by two major freeways, BVHP is a glaring example of environmental racism, where decades of governmental inaction and regulatory laxity have allowed industry after industry to poison the community unchecked". Even when they are abandoned, the toxic legacy remains. The cumulative impact of these burdens is not just an environmental disaster but a human rights crisis, putting the health and lives of BVHP residents at constant risk.
For over 50 years, Darling Ingredients, Inc. has operated an animal rendering facility in BVHP, releasing noxious, "gut-pinching" emissions into the air. Combined with pollution from other sources, including three concrete plants—two have operated without valid air quality permits—a sewage treatment facility, and a Superfund site contaminated with radioactive and toxic waste, BVHP ranks among the most polluted and hazardous communities in California. The soil is poisoned, the air is choked with toxins, and the water is contaminated, creating a perfect storm of environmental devastation.
Gray Panthers of San Francisco is a long-time ally of BVHP in their struggle for health justice and against environmental racism. They successfully fought beside the community for the closure of a 70-year-old PGE power plant in the neighborhood. See our 2006 newsletter article Stop Environmental Racism. Once again, the neighborhood is taking things into its own hands to bring attention to an unacceptable environmental burden.
(source of quotes above from: https://law.scu.edu/environmental-justice/the-stench-of-sustainability-report/)
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/activism/enviro...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 3, 2025 7:40AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network