From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
How To Change The World in One Generation
Date:
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Online
Right now the most vulnerable individuals are being exploited on a massive scale and it will only get worse if we don’t take action now. But can we as ordinary people really make a difference to help them? The answer is YES.
In this workshop, we’ll share the fundamental DNA of DxE - our story, strategy, structure, and culture - and give you tools and information you need to join our network and take action for animals. Get inspired by past social movements, dive into our plan to enact an Animal Bill of Rights, empower yourself to push your boundaries, and meet like-minded people.
Everyone is welcome, whether you’re a veteran activist or new to animal rights. If you're interested in becoming a chapter member, this workshop is required. Sign up to be a chapter member at dxe.io/apply.
- - -
When: Thursday, January 23rd from 6pm - 8pm
Where: Zoom link - dxe.io/workshopzoom or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88337246203
- - -
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the Chapter Member Handbook at dxe.io/handbook. If you have any questions or concerns, please email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
In this workshop, we’ll share the fundamental DNA of DxE - our story, strategy, structure, and culture - and give you tools and information you need to join our network and take action for animals. Get inspired by past social movements, dive into our plan to enact an Animal Bill of Rights, empower yourself to push your boundaries, and meet like-minded people.
Everyone is welcome, whether you’re a veteran activist or new to animal rights. If you're interested in becoming a chapter member, this workshop is required. Sign up to be a chapter member at dxe.io/apply.
- - -
When: Thursday, January 23rd from 6pm - 8pm
Where: Zoom link - dxe.io/workshopzoom or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88337246203
- - -
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the Chapter Member Handbook at dxe.io/handbook. If you have any questions or concerns, please email sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
For more information: http://dxe.io/workshopzoom
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 2, 2025 6:09PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network