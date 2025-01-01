Dear Bay Area Underground - Ur Rave Sucked by sum trans bichs who didnt pay shit to get in

The rave last night sucked.

A mandatory Twenty Five dollars to walk into an abandoned building? Laughing our little asses off. Wish we could have danced more but the party got rolled pretty quickly. Did info go out that said 40 dollars to get in after midnight? Is that real?



Imagine waiting in a long azz line to pay 25-40? dollars to some rAnDoM persons blocking the doorway of a party and then cops kick u out of the space 30 minutes later? Couldn't be us.



Girlies, it's embarrassing af to not have notaflof at the door of a party. No one needs us to explain this.



It's giving - elitism,

It's giving - gentrifier,

It's giving - commodifying art,

It's giving - reproducing/reinforcing exploitation,



It's definitely giving the 'toxic' part of 'toxic warehouse rave'



Since organizers were so concerned with the safety of the space: an observation - hella ppl bypassed the front door and roamed around the building to find other ways in, cute! Soooo, if u were so worried about ppl hurting themselves in the dark, by having such a ridic entrance fee and pretty dysfunctional front door, the line going for blocks, u def created a situation where that was more likely to happen.



Anyways, that can all be summed up with - Don't hoard a party, gross!

