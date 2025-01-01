From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Putting a Brake on Abusive Police Raids on Homeless Encampments
This flyer provides an opportunity for community members, both housed and unhoused to report abusive police and social service behavior towards the homeless.
Download, distribute, and act on this information.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network