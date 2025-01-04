From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area All Out For Palestine
Saturday, January 04, 2025
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
Palestinian Youth Movement
Union Square
291 Geary St
San Francisco, CA
94102
In the new year, the struggle continues.
Bay Area All Out For Palestine
Saturday January 4th 1pm
Union Square
Palestinian Youth Movement
For more information: https://palestinianyouthmovement.com/
