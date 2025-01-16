Panel: Media in a Time of War and Resistance with Dennis Bernstein, Bob Buzzanco, others

Date:

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Green and Red Podcast

Location Details:

The Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists•1606 Bonita Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94709 US

Join us on January 16th at 7pm for a panel on Media in the age of war and resistance. The panel will feature Flashpoints host Dennis Bernstein, Green and Red Podcast co-host Prof. Robert Buzzanco and other speakers TBA soon.



We’re living in challenging times with crises around war in the Middle East, renewed McCarthyist attacks on free speech, corporate domination of everyday life and escalating climate disasters. We’re also living in a time where large numbers of people have taken to the streets to confront those responsible for these crises. For decades, independent media has told the stories that corporate media has kept hidden. It has shined a light on the elites and corporations making profit from destruction of people and the planet.



As we enter another Trump administration, radical independent media will be more important than ever.



**WHERE: The Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists; 1606 Bonita Avenue, Berkeley CA

**WHEN: Jan. 16th. Doors open at 7pm. Event begins at 7:15pm

**Virtual viewing: We'll also be live streaming the event on the Green and Red Facebook Page



$5-$20 sliding scale at the door, no one turned away for lack of funds. All proceeds to cover the cost of the event.



Join us as we discuss media in the age of war and resistance, why it matters and how to stand in solidarity with those on the frontlines.



Bio// Dennis Bernstein is a poet, human rights reporter, host of Flashpoints on KPFA 94.1 Pacifica Radio. He is the author of Notebook 19, Five Oceans in a Teaspoon, and Special Ed: Voices from a Hidden Classroom.



Bio// Robert Buzzanco is co-host of the Green and Red Podcast, a professor of history at the University of Houston, and author of Masters of War: Military Dissent and Politics in the Vietnam Era, Vietnam and the Transformation of American Life, and American Power, American People.



Event hosted by the Green and Red Podcast, Aid and Abet, Oil and Gas Action Network and Mt. Diablo Rising Tide