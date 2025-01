Some Treasured Books Of Mine In My Oakland Residence:

Unbanned Books: New California law bars libraries from banning booksBy Lynda Carson - January 1, 2025On January 1, 2025, dozens of new laws in California will go into effect that may, or may not be good for us.Among them is Assembly Bill 1825, also known as the California Freedom to Read Act, which is good.The bill, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), bars public libraries from banning books or other materials based on their content or viewpoints.With a Trump fascist government soon to come into power, it may be beneficial to see what kinds of books that may be interesting before the fascist government decides to start banning books, and rounding people up for one reason or another.See a few links below…Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com