Unbanned Books: New California law bars libraries from banning books
Unbanned Books: New California law bars libraries from banning books
By Lynda Carson - January 1, 2025
On January 1, 2025, dozens of new laws in California will go into effect that may, or may not be good for us.
Among them is Assembly Bill 1825, also known as the California Freedom to Read Act, which is good.
The bill, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), bars public libraries from banning books or other materials based on their content or viewpoints.
With a Trump fascist government soon to come into power, it may be beneficial to see what kinds of books that may be interesting before the fascist government decides to start banning books, and rounding people up for one reason or another.
See a few links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Loompanics Unlimited
https://archive.org/search?query=Loompanics
Underground Economy
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022434/http://www.loompanics.com/economy.htm
Privacy
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022442/http://www.loompanics.com/privacy.htm
Identity
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022517/http://www.loompanics.com/identity.htm
Crime and Investigation
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022651/http://www.loompanics.com/crime.htm
Locks and Lockpicking
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022706/http://www.loompanics.com/lock.htm
Revenge
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022723/http://www.loompanics.com/revenge.htm
Weapons
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022736/http://www.loompanics.com/weapon.htm
Murder, Death, and Torture
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022756/http://www.loompanics.com/murder.htm
Survival and Selfficiency
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022830/http://www.loompanics.com/self.htm
Paralegal Skills
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022840/http://www.loompanics.com/legal.htm
Sex, Drugs, and Rock “N” Roll
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022853/http://www.loompanics.com/sex.htm
Science and Technology
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022902/http://www.loompanics.com/science.htm
Heresy/Weird Ideas
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022924/http://www.loompanics.com/heresy.htm
Anarchism and Egoism
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022946/http://www.loompanics.com/anar.htm
Outlaw History
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111023007/http://www.loompanics.com/outlaw.htm
Misscellaneous
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111023034/http://www.loompanics.com/mis.htm
Loomponics - Content Page
http://web.archive.org/web/19980610213356/http://www.loompanics.com/content.htm
Welcome to Loompanics - 1996
http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022216/http://www.loompanics.com/
Big Brother
http://web.archive.org/web/20170922065820/http://www.loompanics.com/BigBrother/
Loompanics Going Out Of Business Sale
http://web.archive.org/web/20060522120529/http://www.loompanics.com/cgi-local/SoftCart.exe/Articles/goingoutofbusiness.html?E+scstore
Guerrilla Warfare, by Ernesto Che Guevara
https://www.cheguevara.org/Guerrilla-Warfare.pdf
Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung
http://art-bin.com/art/omaotoc.html
Blood In My Eye, by George L. Jackson
https://redyouthnwa.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/george_l-_jackson_blood_in_my_eyebook4you-org.pdf
Seize The Time: The Story of the Black Panther Party, by Bobby Seale
https://files.libcom.org/files/STT.pdf
The Genius of Huey Newton
https://archive.org/details/the-huey-p.-newton-reader/Genius%20of%20Huey%20Newton/mode/2up
1984 by George Orwell
https://www.george-orwell.org/1984/0.html
Animal Farm, by George Orwell (a.k.a. Eric Blair)
https://www.arvindguptatoys.com/arvindgupta/orwellanimalfarm.pdf
https://www.marxists.org/subject/art/literature/children/texts/orwell/animal-farm/ch01.htm
The Black Panther Party
http://blackpanther.org/
Loompanics - 1996
http://web.archive.org/web/20101005230256/http://loompanics.com/
http://web.archive.org/web/20091227172726/http://www.loompanics.com/
Loompanics - author closeups
http://web.archive.org/web/20120302183411/http://www.loompanics.com/authormonth/index.htm
Loompanics articles of interest - 1996
http://web.archive.org/web/20091228023158/http://www.loompanics.com/Articles/index.html
Loompanics - Interesting links - 1996
http://web.archive.org/web/20091227164119/http://www.loompanics.com/Links/Links.html
Loompanics - writers guidelines - category list -1996
http://web.archive.org/web/20091228033757/http://www.loompanics.com/WritersGuidelines/authors.htm
Loompanics - articles - 2005
http://web.archive.org/web/20090123125037/http://loompanics.com/Articles/index.html
Loompanics 1991 catalogue
https://www.thetedkarchive.com/library/loompanics-unlimited-1991-dealer-catalog
Loompanics 1995 catalogue
https://stealthiswiki.com/library/loompanics-unlimited-1995-catalog-winter-supplement
Loompanics Unlimited
https://archive.org/details/loompanics-unlimited-1981-1995-hq-163-49447-and-others
Loompanics 2003 catalogue
https://archive.org/details/loompanics-2003-catalog-loompanics-unlimited/mode/2up
https://archive.org/details/Loompanics_Catalog_2003
Loompanics 1995
https://archive.org/details/loompanics-unlimited-catalog-1995-winter-supplement
Earthlight Books - Loompanics offerings
https://www.earthlightbooks.com/products/category/2480/~/~/Loompanics
Loompanics is closed
https://web.archive.org/web/20061021044506/http://www.loompanics.com/34.html
Last Earth Distro - Loompanics
https://web.archive.org/web/20201001235254/https://www.lastearthdistro.net/products/category/188/~/~/Loompanicsbr
Laissez Faire Books
https://web.archive.org/web/20061011023304/http://www.laissezfaire.org/
Laissez Faire Books - best sellers
https://web.archive.org/web/20061007030724/http://laissezfaire.org/index.php?action=help&helpfile=bestsellers.html
Steve Arnolds Gunroom - publications
https://web.archive.org/web/20061101123645/http://www.gun-room.com/publications.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20061101123659/http://www.gun-room.com/chemicalwarfare.html
The Nag Hammadi Library - The Hidden Gospels
http://www.gnosis.org/naghamm/nhlalpha.html
Loompanics Unlimited
https://archive.org/search?query=Loompanics
https://www.abebooks.com/collections/sc/loompanics/2QFb3s9CkCbVF9RU1cVuhn
https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/8244.Loompanics_Unlimited
https://www.earthlightbooks.com/products/category/2480/~/~/Loompanics
https://archive.org/details/loompanics-unlimited-catalog-1995-winter-supplement
https://archive.org/details/loompanics-1994-catalog-loompanics-unlimited
New Falcon Books - Religious, Controversial Books, and Occult Books
https://newfalcon.com/
Ronin - Books for Independent Minds
http://www.roninpub.com/
Uncle Fester Books
http://www.unclefesterbooks.com/
http://www.unclefesterbooks.com/products.html
How to Survive in Prison
http://www.undercoverpress.com/prison.html
Eden Press
http://web.archive.org/web/20080509173651/https://edenpress.com/
Underground Books
http://web.archive.org/web/20080105171136/http://www.fsbookco.com/aaaundergroundbooks.html
Rare Books
http://web.archive.org/web/20080105171106/http://www.fsbookco.com/aaaRareUsedOOPbooks.html
Ronin Books for Independent Minds
http://www.roninpub.com/
FS Book Company
http://web.archive.org/web/20080115142629/http://www.fsbookco.com/
AK Press
http://web.archive.org/web/20080618010830/http://akpress.com/
Paladin Books
http://web.archive.org/web/20081217234727/http://www.paladin-press.com/
Paladin Books (More Loomponics Titles)
http://web.archive.org/web/20080511200935/http://www.paladin-press.com/loompanics.aspx
Covert Action Quarterly
http://web.archive.org/web/20010516001257/http://www.covertactionquarterly.org/
http://web.archive.org/web/20081231072125/http://www.covertactionquarterly.org/
Delta Press
http://web.archive.org/web/20070315203454/http://www.deltapress.com/catalog/
World Fact Book 2000
http://web.archive.org/web/20010912000117/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html
World Fact Book 2001
http://web.archive.org/web/20020124232805/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html
World Fact Book 2002
http://web.archive.org/web/20030201105333/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html
World Fact Book 2005
http://web.archive.org/web/20060302004904/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html
16 Years of World Fact Books
http://www.theodora.com/wfb/abc_world_fact_book.html
