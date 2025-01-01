top
California East Bay Government & Elections Media Activism & Independent Media

Unbanned Books: New California law bars libraries from banning books

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Wed, Jan 1, 2025 1:47AM
By Lynda Carson - January 1, 2025

On January 1, 2025, dozens of new laws in California will go into effect that may, or may not be good for us. 

Among them is Assembly Bill 1825, also known as the California Freedom to Read Act, which is good.

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), bars public libraries from banning books or other materials based on their content or viewpoints.

With a Trump fascist government soon to come into power, it may be beneficial to see what kinds of books that may be interesting before the fascist government decides to start banning books, and rounding people up for one reason or another.

See a few links below…

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

Loompanics Unlimited

https://archive.org/search?query=Loompanics

Underground Economy

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022434/http://www.loompanics.com/economy.htm

Privacy

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022442/http://www.loompanics.com/privacy.htm

Identity

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022517/http://www.loompanics.com/identity.htm

Crime and Investigation

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022651/http://www.loompanics.com/crime.htm

Locks and Lockpicking

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022706/http://www.loompanics.com/lock.htm

Revenge

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022723/http://www.loompanics.com/revenge.htm

Weapons

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022736/http://www.loompanics.com/weapon.htm

Murder, Death, and Torture

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022756/http://www.loompanics.com/murder.htm

Survival and Selfficiency

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022830/http://www.loompanics.com/self.htm

Paralegal Skills

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022840/http://www.loompanics.com/legal.htm

Sex, Drugs, and Rock “N” Roll

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022853/http://www.loompanics.com/sex.htm

Science and Technology

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022902/http://www.loompanics.com/science.htm

Heresy/Weird Ideas

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022924/http://www.loompanics.com/heresy.htm

Anarchism and Egoism

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022946/http://www.loompanics.com/anar.htm

Outlaw History

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111023007/http://www.loompanics.com/outlaw.htm

Misscellaneous

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111023034/http://www.loompanics.com/mis.htm

Loomponics - Content Page

http://web.archive.org/web/19980610213356/http://www.loompanics.com/content.htm

Welcome to Loompanics - 1996

http://web.archive.org/web/19970111022216/http://www.loompanics.com/

Big Brother

http://web.archive.org/web/20170922065820/http://www.loompanics.com/BigBrother/

Loompanics Going Out Of Business Sale

http://web.archive.org/web/20060522120529/http://www.loompanics.com/cgi-local/SoftCart.exe/Articles/goingoutofbusiness.html?E+scstore

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Guerrilla Warfare, by Ernesto Che Guevara

https://www.cheguevara.org/Guerrilla-Warfare.pdf

>>>>>>
Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung

http://art-bin.com/art/omaotoc.html

>>>>>>
Blood In My Eye, by George L. Jackson

https://redyouthnwa.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/george_l-_jackson_blood_in_my_eyebook4you-org.pdf

>>>>>>
Seize The Time: The Story of the Black Panther Party, by Bobby Seale

https://files.libcom.org/files/STT.pdf

>>>>>>
The Genius of Huey Newton

https://archive.org/details/the-huey-p.-newton-reader/Genius%20of%20Huey%20Newton/mode/2up

>>>>>>
1984 by George Orwell

https://www.george-orwell.org/1984/0.html

>>>>>>
Animal Farm, by George Orwell (a.k.a. Eric Blair)

https://www.arvindguptatoys.com/arvindgupta/orwellanimalfarm.pdf

https://www.marxists.org/subject/art/literature/children/texts/orwell/animal-farm/ch01.htm

>>>>>>
The Black Panther Party

http://blackpanther.org/

>>>>>>
Loompanics - 1996

http://web.archive.org/web/20101005230256/http://loompanics.com/

http://web.archive.org/web/20091227172726/http://www.loompanics.com/

Loompanics - author closeups

http://web.archive.org/web/20120302183411/http://www.loompanics.com/authormonth/index.htm

Loompanics articles of interest - 1996

http://web.archive.org/web/20091228023158/http://www.loompanics.com/Articles/index.html

Loompanics - Interesting links - 1996

http://web.archive.org/web/20091227164119/http://www.loompanics.com/Links/Links.html

Loompanics - writers guidelines - category list -1996

http://web.archive.org/web/20091228033757/http://www.loompanics.com/WritersGuidelines/authors.htm

Loompanics - articles - 2005

http://web.archive.org/web/20090123125037/http://loompanics.com/Articles/index.html

>>>>>>
Loompanics 1991 catalogue

https://www.thetedkarchive.com/library/loompanics-unlimited-1991-dealer-catalog

Loompanics 1995 catalogue

https://stealthiswiki.com/library/loompanics-unlimited-1995-catalog-winter-supplement

Loompanics Unlimited

https://archive.org/details/loompanics-unlimited-1981-1995-hq-163-49447-and-others

Loompanics 2003 catalogue

https://archive.org/details/loompanics-2003-catalog-loompanics-unlimited/mode/2up

https://archive.org/details/Loompanics_Catalog_2003

Loompanics 1995

https://archive.org/details/loompanics-unlimited-catalog-1995-winter-supplement

>>>>>>
Earthlight Books - Loompanics offerings

https://www.earthlightbooks.com/products/category/2480/~/~/Loompanics

>>>>>>
Loompanics is closed

https://web.archive.org/web/20061021044506/http://www.loompanics.com/34.html

>>>>>>
Last Earth Distro - Loompanics

https://web.archive.org/web/20201001235254/https://www.lastearthdistro.net/products/category/188/~/~/Loompanicsbr

>>>>>>
Laissez Faire Books

https://web.archive.org/web/20061011023304/http://www.laissezfaire.org/

Laissez Faire Books - best sellers

https://web.archive.org/web/20061007030724/http://laissezfaire.org/index.php?action=help&helpfile=bestsellers.html

>>>>>>
Steve Arnolds Gunroom - publications

https://web.archive.org/web/20061101123645/http://www.gun-room.com/publications.html

https://web.archive.org/web/20061101123659/http://www.gun-room.com/chemicalwarfare.html

>>>>>>
The Nag Hammadi Library - The Hidden Gospels

http://www.gnosis.org/naghamm/nhlalpha.html

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Loompanics Unlimited

https://archive.org/search?query=Loompanics

https://www.abebooks.com/collections/sc/loompanics/2QFb3s9CkCbVF9RU1cVuhn

https://www.goodreads.com/list/show/8244.Loompanics_Unlimited

https://www.earthlightbooks.com/products/category/2480/~/~/Loompanics

https://archive.org/details/loompanics-unlimited-catalog-1995-winter-supplement

https://archive.org/details/loompanics-1994-catalog-loompanics-unlimited

New Falcon Books - Religious, Controversial Books, and Occult Books

https://newfalcon.com/

>>>>>>
Ronin - Books for Independent Minds

http://www.roninpub.com/

>>>>>>
Uncle Fester Books

http://www.unclefesterbooks.com/

http://www.unclefesterbooks.com/products.html

>>>>>>
How to Survive in Prison

http://www.undercoverpress.com/prison.html

 >>>>>>
Eden Press

http://web.archive.org/web/20080509173651/https://edenpress.com/

 >>>>>>
Underground Books

http://web.archive.org/web/20080105171136/http://www.fsbookco.com/aaaundergroundbooks.html

 Rare Books

http://web.archive.org/web/20080105171106/http://www.fsbookco.com/aaaRareUsedOOPbooks.html

 Ronin Books for Independent Minds

http://www.roninpub.com/

 FS Book Company

http://web.archive.org/web/20080115142629/http://www.fsbookco.com/

 AK Press

http://web.archive.org/web/20080618010830/http://akpress.com/

 Paladin Books

http://web.archive.org/web/20081217234727/http://www.paladin-press.com/

 Paladin Books (More Loomponics Titles)

http://web.archive.org/web/20080511200935/http://www.paladin-press.com/loompanics.aspx

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Covert Action Quarterly

http://web.archive.org/web/20010516001257/http://www.covertactionquarterly.org/

http://web.archive.org/web/20081231072125/http://www.covertactionquarterly.org/

>>>>>>
Delta Press

http://web.archive.org/web/20070315203454/http://www.deltapress.com/catalog/

>>>>>>
World Fact Book 2000

http://web.archive.org/web/20010912000117/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html

World Fact Book 2001

http://web.archive.org/web/20020124232805/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html

World Fact Book 2002

http://web.archive.org/web/20030201105333/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html

World Fact Book 2005

http://web.archive.org/web/20060302004904/http://www.cia.gov/cia/publications/factbook/index.html


16 Years of World Fact Books

http://www.theodora.com/wfb/abc_world_fact_book.html


>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
