From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trump Inauguration Day Protest: Build the Movement against Trump!
Date:
Monday, January 20, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee
Email:
Location Details:
Stevens Creek Blvd. & Winchester Blvd.
San José, CA
San José, CA
Join us to defend the rights of immigrants, regardless of legal status, women and reproductive rights! As well to demand the extension and protection of DACA and TPS! Come out to defend against harmful policies that the Trump administration is threatening against our communities and to demand the expansion of immigrants, women and LGBT rights!
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 1, 2025 1:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network