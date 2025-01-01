Trump Inauguration Day Protest: Build the Movement against Trump!

Date:

Monday, January 20, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Silicon Valley Immigration Committee

Email:

Location Details:

Stevens Creek Blvd. & Winchester Blvd.

San José, CA

Join us to defend the rights of immigrants, regardless of legal status, women and reproductive rights! As well to demand the extension and protection of DACA and TPS! Come out to defend against harmful policies that the Trump administration is threatening against our communities and to demand the expansion of immigrants, women and LGBT rights!