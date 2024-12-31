From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Photos: New Year’s Eve rally for Palestine in Sweden’s snow-covered Stockholm
Hundreds of people gathered in the driving snow in Sweden’s Stockholm on New Year’s Eve in a show of solidarity with Palestinians and to call for Israel to end its genocide in Gaza
[Atila Altuntas/Anadolu]
For more information: https://aje.io/0155q2?update=3417184
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network