Montreal Music Compilation for Riseup

by #montreal4riseup
Tue, Dec 31, 2024 9:49PM
#montreal4riseup is a project of 20 songs, released (or not) between 2020 and 2024, that span a large range of genres including rap, industrial, folk, rock, noise, punk, post-punk, anarcho-punk, hardcore, oi, crust, grind, and more.
Flyer for #montreal4riseup to support 25 years of autonomous communications
original image (1400x1400)

Why a Montreal music compilation for Riseup?

For decades, there has been a vibrant anarchist tradition in Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang (Montreal). Anarchists, often in contact with one another, quickly turned to Riseup’s various services after its creation. Some of the "birds" (members of Riseup) were even present and/or active in Montreal. It is only natural, then, that a compilation celebrating a project that has supported so many autonomous, decolonial, and anti-authoritarian initiatives over the years would emerge from Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang.

Beyond the dominant languages

On the territory of so-called Montreal, we can hear dozens of languages. In fact, one in five "residents" speaks a language other than French or English at home. This is reflected in the compilation. The #montreal4riseup project features artists who sing — or scream (!) — in languages beyond the local dominant ones, French and English. For example, Montreal’s punk scene has bands that express themselves in Spanish and Arabic. #montreal4riseup represents this reality.

Why support Riseup?

Over time, with the rise in popularity of Signal and the creation of large so-called secure companies like Proton Mail, some activists have abandoned trusted autonomous communication services. It's important to shine a light on these alternatives.

The popular belief is that these autonomous services, especially email, should only be used for activities deemed illegal by the State. However, using secure communications is always a good habit to adopt. To protect oneself from digital surveillance, it is better to limit the use of digital tools. It is important to remember that some collectives offering secure and autonomous communications have proven their reliability. Riseup is one such example, but there are several others, including Disroot, Systemli, Immerda, Autistici/Inventati, and Espora — you can visit https://riseup.net/radical-servers for a more complete list.

We must support these initiatives so that they can continue, and that’s the goal of the #montreal4riseup compilation. We encourage you to support Riseup so that the collective can continue its mission.

https://riseup.net/en/donate

25 years of autonomous communications
25 years of autonomous communications
25 años de comunicaciones autónomas
٢٥ عامًا من الاتصالات المستقلة

music.riseup.net /// mtl4riseup.bandcamp.com

For more information: https://music.riseup.net/
