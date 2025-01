Find your new balance for the New Year!Every Monday at 12 noon in January and February!Join us for relaxation and enjoy our class YOGA FOR ACTIVISTS with Sharat Lin, RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) at the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.Burnout and lack of attention to self-care is a common problem among social justice activists. So we created this class to reach out to activists to take back some time and increase awareness for self-care!MeditationBreathingAsanaFlowCreative MovementALL LEVELS WELCOME!Please bring a yoga mat (if you have one) & water bottleDonation basedCheck calandar for scheduling updates: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/ Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center