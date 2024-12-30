From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Call Major Media Outlets: Break Your Silence on Hospital Massacres
Doctors kidnapped. Patients murdered. Medics burned alive. All of this is being reported by Arabic media online, but major media outlets in the U.S. are silent. They have to hear from us.
Israel has torched, bombed, and destroyed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. This is one of countless ongoing attacks on Gaza's hospitals since Israel bombed Al Ahli Hospital and killed 500 Palestinians in October 2023.
Doctors kidnapped. Patients murdered. Medics burned alive. All of this is being reported by Arabic media online, but major media outlets in the U.S. are silent. They have to hear from us.
TAKE ACTION: Call major media outlets, including NBC and the Washington Post. It only takes a few minutes. Check back tomorrow Dec. 31 when more media outlets will be added.
In partnership with Healthcare Workers for Palestine and Palestine in America
After you fill in your info and click the "Call me” button, you'll:
Be taken to the next page which has a suggested call script you can use
Receive a phone call on the number you provided and be patched through to the tip lines for media outlets, one after the other. After you speak to one line, press * (star) to be connected to the next media outlet, until you've called them all. If you don't get through, leave a voicemail and press * (star).
‘Global silence and abandonment’ as Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital destroyed
Mon, Dec 30, 2024 9:00PM
