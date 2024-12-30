From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

View events for the week of 1/13/2025 San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers J.P. Morgan Heatlhcare Investment Conf & United Healthcare Coming to Town Import event into your personal calendar Date: Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM Event Type: Protest Organizer/Author: United Front Committee For A Labor Party Location Details: St. Francis Hotel, Geary & Powell St., SF



No More "Deny, Delay and Depose" Stop The Murders & Profiteering By J.P. Morgan In SF

Make Our Voices Be Heard

J.P. Morgan, Moneybags and Billionaire Speculators Get Your Hands Off Our Healthcare!

Rally

Monday, January 13, 2024 4:00 PM

St. Francis Hotel

Geary & Powell St., SF

Bring your placards, banners & instruments



J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference & United Healthcare: A Marriage Made In Capitalist Heaven

https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo



J.P. Morgan is hosting the largest healthcare investors conference in the world in San Francisco at the St. Francis Hotel on January 13, 2024. Last year over 8,000 attended the conference. United Healthcare will also be attending and and their billionaires investors and speculators will be talking about how them can make even more billions from healthcare profiteering.



Additional Media:



Workers-Call-on-J.P.-Morgan-to-Cancel-2025-Healthcare-Conference-in-San-Francisco-as-Strikes-Affect-27.5-of-Citys-Hotel-Rooms

Refusal of Recovery: How Medicare Advantage Insurers Have Denied Patients Access To Post-Acute Care

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024.10.17-PSI-Majority-Staff-Report-on-Medicare-Advantage.pdf



Slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Was Accused Of Insider Trading Amid DOJ Probe

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/unitedhealthcare-brian-thompson-insider-trading-lawsuit_n_6751a2abe4b01129dffa8789



Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net



On January 13, 2025, J.P. Morgan will hold a Healthcare Investors Conference in San Francisco. Last year, it brought over 8,000 capitalist and profiteers to San Francisco to scheme on how they could make more profit off healthcare in a capitalist frenzy.



Companies like United Healthcare, Humana, Emblem, Aetna and the healthcare industry are driven by how to make more profit by privatizing Medicare and taking more profits from patients to put in their pockets.



United Healthcare like other profiteers is also now using AI to Deny, Delay and Depose so their profits will skyrocket and further harm and kill people who need healthcare.



The recent strike of Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers only ended when the union threatened to have mass pickets at their convention if they didn’t sign a contract.



They are fearful that that American people are waking up and fed up with their scams to rip off healthcare from the people of this country.



A key issue in the hotel strike was the effort to take away their union health plan, so insurance companies can get away with more deductibles and denials for Lo-cal 2 members.



The only way to stop this madness is to take the healthcare industry away from the capitalists and for public worker control of the healthcare system. This will not happen with the Democrats who like the Republicans are controlled by the same billionaires and profiteers.



We need a labor party that has as its program the nationalization of the entire healthcare industry under control of the healthcare workers and health industry workers instead of these capitalists who put profits over lives.



Join us at the rally & tell your story about how these companies are denying helping

to kill people who need healthcare Initiated by: United Front Committee for A Labor Party

ufclp,org

info [at] ufclp.org



Who is the Real Assassin , Luigi Mangioni or Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth?



There was a countrywide manhunt for Luigi Mangioni after the shooting of Brian Thompson the CEO of UnitedHealth and yet, just a day after Thompson was killed, 2 migrants were stabbed, one killed, in lower Manhattan, and yet there was not much concern or even notice by the local media after this hateful event. The truth is that those migrants were people of color who did not speak English and Thompson was a millionaire. There is no clearer situation that exposes the reality of capitalism than these two juxtaposed events. The fact is that Mangioni received tremendous support from working class people , especially in NYC. On social media he received 89,000 likes and counting with stories of horrific denials from many who posted. The shell casings on the bullets left behind said deny, delay and depose, all the responses that everyday working people get from computer generated AI letters from insurance companies. In fact most bankruptcies in the US involve people who have health insurance , but are ritually denied care. So many people in NYC are angered by their health insurance companies that there was a look alike contest in Washington Square Park in support of Mangioni, and chaulked on a sidewalk was written do we support Mangione yes or no with all participants writing yes. While vigilantism is no solution to the healthcare crisis, this issue will be a major one and since it cannot be resolved under capitalism, we will need socialism to guarantee healthcare for all.



How has this come to pass? Since the government’s job is to make sure that capitalism continues to reap tremendous profits, it has always intervened on the side of profit gouging companies such as UnitedHealth . In fact, there are 7 companies that control 70% of the Medicare Trust . The Center for Medicare and Medicaid is a publicly owned Trust , but doles out billions of dollars to private companies. More and more these private companies are gobbling up Medicare. Medicare has turned into Medicare (dis)Advantage, which overcharges seniors and most often denies them coverage , requiring pre-authorizations, thus those bullet casing left at the scene, represents the reality for millions of working class Americans who often die before their authorizations come through.



Knowing that only about 0.2 percent of policyholders will appeal their denied claims and that the majority will "either pay out-of-pocket costs or forgo the remainder of their prescribed post-acute care, these companies continue these practices without fear of retribution.



CMS even slowed down its implementation of its regulations pushing them back from immediately to 3 years from now even though it is clear to the government that these companies are committing fraud and that 8 out of 10 MA companies have been found to overcharge the government. A Facebook post by the company expressing sadness and shock at Thompson’s killing has, as of the time of writing, nearly eighty thousand laughing emoji reactions. Twitter/X exploded with jokes about his murder.



UnitedHealth was ranked 19th on Forbes’ list of the world’s biggest companies this year and has a market capitalization of more than $560 billion. The New York Times reported last year that UnitedHealthcare had plans with denial rates ranging from 7% to 27% in 2019, and the AP reported UnitedHealthcare, along with other for-profit insurers, “have become frequent targets of criticism” for denying claims and making it harder to get care.



May 17, 2023 the Permanent Subcomittee in Congress investigated Medicare Advantage health companies and found Among the Subcommittee’s new findings: •” Between 2019 and 2022, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and CVS each denied prior authorization requests for post-acute care at far higher rates than they did for other types of care, resulting in diminished access to post-acute care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. A senate investigation In 2022, reported that “UnitedHealthcare and CVS denied prior authorization requests for post acute care at rates that were approximately three times higher than the companies’ overall denial rates for prior authorization requests. In that same year, Humana’s prior authorization denial rate for post-acute care was over 16 times higher than its overall rate of denial. PSI also obtained internal documents that provide insight into each company’s use of the prior authorization, including the role of automation and predictive technologies. PSI found that: • UnitedHealthcare’s prior authorization denial rate for post-acute care surged from 10.9 percent in 2020, to 16.3 percent in 2021, to 22.7 percent in 2022. During this time, it was implementing multiple initiatives to automate the process.”



United Healthcare : “The company also has been accused of relying on a claims process, supported by artificial intelligence, that had a 90% error rate in determining whether a requested treatment was medically necessary.” Jeremy Olson of the Minnesota Star Tribune in an article Shooting of United Healthcare CEO reviews criticism of company’s medical claim denials



From the same article: “When you shoot one man in the street it’s murder,” one person posted on the social media site X. “When you kill thousands of people in hospitals by taking away their ability to get treatment you’re an entrepreneur.”



From the subcommittee: In December 2022, a UnitedHealthcare working group met to explore how to use AI and “machine learning” to predict which denials of post-acute care cases were likely to be appealed, and which of those appeals were likely to be overturned.



From AM News: An op-ed City Council Member Christopher MarteJust last week,wrote: Dr. Oz was nominated to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and could lead the charge, using the Project 2025 manual, to force seniors to change their healthcare to a system filled with red tape like restrictive networks and prior authorization requirements. New York City should not be fast-tracking this key part of Project 2025, which aims to make Medicare Advantage the default healthcare option for Americans at age 65, effectively privatizing Medicare. We cannot allow this plan to undermine Traditional Medicare, a literal lifeline for hundreds of thousands of seniors in New York City.



Unionized workers are also seeing their wage increases instead of going to living costs are turned over to increased health insurance costs. This cost shifting from the capitalists to the workers is another way that the capitalists are squeezing workers to increase their profits and most of these union officials continue to support the capitalist



Healthcare scam that ends up hurting workers real income.



Moreover, these insurance companies have invested in pharmaceutical companies to raise the cost of necessary drugs. These capitalists are criminals, killing thousands and putting millions of people in debt. In fact, most people with debt have health insurance. Capitalism is the cause of the death of millions domestically and abroad since it seeks to gain as much profit as is possible. The leadership of the unions are willing partners to this crime since they do not challenge the system in any way and in many circumstance they abet the crimes by undermining traditional Medicare with Medicare Advantage programs.



Top leaders from the AFL-CIO and other unions are also in the Democratic party leadership and voted to keep capitalist control of this healthcare and a corrupt workers comp system also run by the insurance industry which is betraying their own members.



The UFT president Michael Mulgrew and DC 37 president Henry Garrido are just 2 of the most vocal supporters of privatizing Medicare, but the rest have either capitulated or have done nothing to lead workers into a struggle against this privatization. Workers need to shake off these criminals now especially since Project 2025 will soon be a reality and HR94/95 will strip away nonprofit status from organizations deemed problematic for the government. We need to build a mass democratic labor party that will represent the needs of workers and challenge the whole system of capitalism.



UFCLP.org

§ Healthcare Capitalist Including United Healthcare Are Using AI To Deny Benefits by United Front Committee For A Labor Party J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investment conference in San Francisco on January 13 will be talking about how to use AI to deny benefits to patients so that they can make more profits. United Heatlhcare is being sued for killing elderly patients at nursing homes using AI to deny needed benefits. https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo

§ The Healthcare Capitalist Monopoly Is Killing And Destroying Lives by United Front Committee For A Labor Party The capitalist control of the US healthcare system has created a massive monopoly by companies like United Healthcare who are vertically integrated and sucking billions from the people for their massive profits https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo

§ Medical Monopoly Killing Patients and Destroying Families by United Front Committee For A Labor Party The corporate controlled Democrats and Republicans have passed legislation to allow these corporate criminals to take over the healthcare system including medicare with "Medicare Advantage". These politicians who are paid off by these insurance companies are directly responsible for the growing systemic murders of patients who are being denied needed healthcare to increase the profits of J.P. Morgan, United Healthcare and the corporate crooks who run the industry and the banks who profit. https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo

§ Brian Thomson & United Healthcare Are Being Sued By The Government For Using AI To Deny by United Front Committee For A Labor Party Former United Healthcare CEO Brian Thomson is being sued by the US government for insider trading and also using AI to deny their nursing home patients needed treatment which has led to their deaths. The Biden government and the politicians refuse. to put them on trial for murder for profit. https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo

§ J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Profiteers by United Front Committee For A Labor Party J.P. Morgan has the largest healthcare investors conference in the world to increase their profits by ripping off patients. It has over 8,000 participants and will take place at the St. Francisco Hotel on January 13, 2025. https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo

§ United Healthcare Investers Booth by United Front Committee For A Labor Party United Healthcare has taken over the largest percentage of medicare through medicare advantage. They are then denying millions of their patients their medical needs to increase their profits and this was allowed by both Obama, Biden and the Republicans. https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo

§ Healthcare For Profits by United Front Committee For A Labor Party The capitalist control of the US healthcare system is allowing companies like United Healthcare to take billions while denying and delaying and deposing to prevent needed treatments. This corrupt bankrupt healthcare system is a threat to the people of the United States and the world. https://youtu.be/HL-rz6SVjMo