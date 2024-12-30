Gaza Municipality: The displaced are suffering by Gaza Municipality

𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙯𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙣𝙞𝙘 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨



𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙈𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮:



⭕️ The displaced are suffering from extremely dire conditions due to rain and storms, with insufficient resources to assist them.



⭕️ Gaza City is experiencing a severe weather front with rain and storms that pose a threat to the tents of the displaced.



⭕️ The drainage of rainwater and sewage is complicated due to massive damage to the sewage networks.



⭕️ We call on international organizations to intervene to alleviate the suffering of our people and provide a minimum level of services in these difficult circumstances.