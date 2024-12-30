From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Gaza Municipality: The displaced are suffering
We call on international organizations to intervene to alleviate the suffering of our people and provide a minimum level of services in these difficult circumstances.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙯𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙣𝙞𝙘 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨
-
𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙈𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮:
⭕️ The displaced are suffering from extremely dire conditions due to rain and storms, with insufficient resources to assist them.
⭕️ Gaza City is experiencing a severe weather front with rain and storms that pose a threat to the tents of the displaced.
⭕️ The drainage of rainwater and sewage is complicated due to massive damage to the sewage networks.
⭕️ We call on international organizations to intervene to alleviate the suffering of our people and provide a minimum level of services in these difficult circumstances.
-
𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙈𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮:
⭕️ The displaced are suffering from extremely dire conditions due to rain and storms, with insufficient resources to assist them.
⭕️ Gaza City is experiencing a severe weather front with rain and storms that pose a threat to the tents of the displaced.
⭕️ The drainage of rainwater and sewage is complicated due to massive damage to the sewage networks.
⭕️ We call on international organizations to intervene to alleviate the suffering of our people and provide a minimum level of services in these difficult circumstances.
For more information: https://x.com/Eman2en/status/1873657488710...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network