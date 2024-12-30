top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International

Gaza Municipality: The displaced are suffering

by Gaza Municipality
Mon, Dec 30, 2024 4:29PM
We call on international organizations to intervene to alleviate the suffering of our people and provide a minimum level of services in these difficult circumstances.
Worsening weather intensifying the Israeli genocide exacerbate the already outrageous conditions
original image (1080x810)
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙯𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙧𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙣𝙞𝙘 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨

-

𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙈𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮:

⭕️ The displaced are suffering from extremely dire conditions due to rain and storms, with insufficient resources to assist them.

⭕️ Gaza City is experiencing a severe weather front with rain and storms that pose a threat to the tents of the displaced.

⭕️ The drainage of rainwater and sewage is complicated due to massive damage to the sewage networks.

⭕️ We call on international organizations to intervene to alleviate the suffering of our people and provide a minimum level of services in these difficult circumstances.
For more information: https://x.com/Eman2en/status/1873657488710...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$205.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code