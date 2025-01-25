Tending Grief, Building Resilience: A Workshop

Date:

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Email:

Phone:

831-899-7322

Location Details:

Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd.Seaside, CA

A Workshop led by Trish Nelson and Natascha Bruckner. Self-care is an act of Peace. Learn tools to calm STRONG emotions and reactions, name and honor grief, grow lotus from mud, cultivate resilience and joy, and meet this moment from love and solidity.



Bring a notebook. Bring an item for the community grief altar. Dress comfortably. Refreshments provided.



Voluntary Sliding scale donation $5-$30. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.



Trish Nelson is a writer, teacher, and spiritual practitioner influenced by Vietnamese Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. She participated in two Compassionate Listening delegations to Israel/Palestine in 1999 and 2000. She offers tools for composting heavy energies to become lighter in difficult situations.



Natascha Bruckner is a writer and editor living in Santa Cruz. She is an ordained Dharma teacher in Buddhist Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh’s lineage. She co-facilitates meditation groups in Santa Cruz and with incarcerated men at the Correctional Training Facility at Soledad, CA.