Homeless Memorial 2024 Takeaways
As tradition dictates, folks had options to go to two Homeless Memorials--one on December 20th at the Portuguese Hall run by Housing Matters, the second at the Clock under rainy skies organized by Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs.
LATE FOR THE MEMORIALS
Due to vehicular problems, I was late for both memorials. However, many of the comments I wrote about last year's Memorials seem to apply to this year's.
"Tick-Tock: Token Tidbits in the Winter War on the Homeless", the 2023 account can be read at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/12/27/18861406.php?show_comments=1#18861432.
I missed most of the first one, run by Funding Matters [FM]. "Funding Matters" is what I call "Housing Matters".to maintain truth in advertising. I’ve posted flyers given out at FM’s self-congratulating event which give a more extended critique.
McHENRY’S MUSINGS
Keith McHenry, a Food Not Bombs and homeless activist,spoke at that event and next day at the Town Clock.. His latest update on the unhoused scene and commentary at the Memorials can be heard at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/1%20FRSC%2012-29-24.mp3 (about 42 minutes into the file).
He noted afterwards the first one seemed to be designed to draw media and fund-raisers. He didn't notice any homeless folks that he could recognize there. More than a hundred filled up Portuguese Hall though he suggested the ranks were swelled by employees of Encompass, the parent body of FM. .
McHenry spoke at both memorials AND distributed a printed list entitled "Those who passed when homeless in 2024" counted by Homeless Person's Health Project. His list included only those who had died outdoors or in shelter. In contrast, the FM Kramer memorial claimed a larger number--filling up 1/3rd of Portuguese Hall, their names on placards (between 130 and 140) set on empty chairs. This larger number reportedly was swelled with the names of those who had been FM clients and thus grant data points in prior years, that recently died elsewhere--not necessarily outside,
SECOND SMALLER MEMORIAL IN THE RAIN
The subsequent memorial the following evening at the Town Clock as night fell involved only an estimated 25 homeless folks and homeless activists. As at the FM memorial, the names of the dead were read aloud and some spoke of sweet and bittersweet memories.
Unfortunately authorities apparently chose not to release the ages, locations, and causes of death as they did last year (though have sporadically at earlier memorials). Such details are important to know if there s interest in or lessening next year's death toll. Also the City's relatively lavish memorial were to actually be inviting to and informational for the unhoused community and its supporters, the well-funded FM would add the street names of the dead. \
CROCODILE TEARS BUT BUSINESS AS USUAL
There is still no Walk-In Winter Shelter, no Emergency Shelter in spite of frequent rains and biting cold. There has been no cessation of raids and seizure of homeless survival gear when homeless folks gather together for mutual support in camps for any length of time. There is still no reappearance of the needed hand washing stations, charging area, and toilet facilities present during the pandemic..
Phil Kramer, Funding Matters director, praises the police for clearing away encampments in front of his 115 Coral St. operation, He continues to refuse meals to the broader homeless community. And it is left to private charities (like Food Not Bombs) to provide the tents and tarps against the harsh winter weather.
Laura Chatham has written a recent account of a Small Claims Court hearing---a new strategy to deter the useless, costly, and damaging raids in Serf City Times at https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Serf-City-Times----Testing-Testing-.html?soid=1134345210152&aid=Nc0zN5AeAC0
Kramer and his fellow poverty-pimpsters (“service-providers”) have made no public support for meaningful modification of existing city/county law and police practice. See “A Harm Reduction Proposal for the Santa Cruz City Council not on its Agenda” at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2024/08/26/18868955.php?show_comments=1#18868956
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
