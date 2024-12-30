PFLP-GC Condemns Zionist Siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital by Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command condemns the Nazi Zionist terrorist army’s storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital and burning it after imposing a siege on it with fire, systematically targeting it and the medical staff, torturing patients and accompanying staff and forcing them to leave it, not to mention the deaths of more than 50 martyrs, some of whom were burned to death as a result of the fire spreading throughout the hospital, in a complete war crime that is added to the record of Nazi crimes committed by the enemy in its violation of international humanitarian laws.

The international, Arab and Islamic silence on these Zionist crimes is a shameful crime no less criminal than them, and a stain on the history of humanity. The failure to hold the enemy entity accountable for its crimes, which, by repeating them, make light of the international human rights system and ensure punishment, and its systematic targeting of hospitals, health infrastructure, and relief work tools and means, while intensifying its targeting of civilians to create a state of helplessness in the health institution, is a consolidation of deliberate fascist war crimes, achieving genocide and forced displacement.



We, in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command, in the face of these cowardly Zionist practices, call on the free people of the world and international health and human rights organizations to condemn the crimes of the occupation by attacking health facilities, patients and medical personnel, and to work seriously and decisively to stop the occupation’s aggression from committing more war crimes, and to neutralize hospitals and health facilities that are unable to continue their work due to their deliberate disruption by the occupation army, and to ensure safe treatment for patients away from Zionist threats and targeting.



It is a revolution until the liberation of the land and the people



Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command

Media Office – Palestine

12-27-2024