Counter Protest the annual West Coast "Walk for Life"

Date:

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SF Reproductive Justice

Location Details:

We will gather at 100 Larkin Street in San Francisco on the front steps of the SF Main Library. Near Civic Center BART.

Join SF Reproductive Justice to counter-protest the annual Catholic anti-abortion "West Coast Walk for Life" on Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 12 PM to 2 PM. We will gather at 100 Larkin Street in San Francisco on the front steps of the SF Main Library. Music, performances, speakers, and more!