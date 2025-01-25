From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Counter Protest the annual West Coast "Walk for Life"
Date:
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SF Reproductive Justice
Location Details:
We will gather at 100 Larkin Street in San Francisco on the front steps of the SF Main Library. Near Civic Center BART.
Join SF Reproductive Justice to counter-protest the annual Catholic anti-abortion "West Coast Walk for Life" on Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 12 PM to 2 PM. We will gather at 100 Larkin Street in San Francisco on the front steps of the SF Main Library. Music, performances, speakers, and more!
