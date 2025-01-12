top
View events for the week of 1/12/2025
Santa Cruz Indymedia Immigrant Rights

Legal Observation Training for Rapid Responders

Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Sunday, January 12, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
YARR Santa Cruz
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
We invite you to join us for an upcoming "Skills for Rapid Responders" training, focused on Legal Observation. This is a great opportunity for newer responders to feel prepared to show up for community members needing our support, as well as for more seasoned responders to brush up on their skills and build community.

The mission of YARR is to use our bodies, tactics and resources to document, resist and prevent action by ICE or other repressive forces that would harm our fellow human beings.

Note: The building location is wheelchair accessible.

We look forward to connecting with you then and there! Please look out for more trainings soon, including De-escalation Skills for Responders.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/YARRsantacruz
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 29, 2024 9:02PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
