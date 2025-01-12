Legal Observation Training for Rapid Responders

We invite you to join us for an upcoming "Skills for Rapid Responders" training, focused on Legal Observation. This is a great opportunity for newer responders to feel prepared to show up for community members needing our support, as well as for more seasoned responders to brush up on their skills and build community.



Sponsored by YARR and the Resource Center for Nonviolence

Sunday, January 12, 2025

3:00-5:00pm

Resource Center for Nonviolence - Scott Kennedy Hall ("The Big Room")

612 Ocean Street in Santa Cruz



The mission of YARR is to use our bodies, tactics and resources to document, resist and prevent action by ICE or other repressive forces that would harm our fellow human beings.



Note: The building location is wheelchair accessible.



We look forward to connecting with you then and there! Please look out for more trainings soon, including De-escalation Skills for Responders.