Minimum income requirements still exclude the poor from affordable housing
Bay Area Nonprofits Use Minimum Income Requirements To Exclude The Poor From Their So-Called Affordable Housing Projects!
Minimum income requirements still exclude the poor from affordable housing
By Lynda Carson - December 29, 2024
Homelessness has increased during the past year by 18%, during the same time that so-called nonprofit housing developers in the Bay Area have been using “minimum income requirements” to exclude the poor from their so-called affording housing projects.
Last Friday, according to NPR, reportedly homelessness jumps to an all time high across the nation during an affordable housing shortage. In part the report states, “More than 770,000 people were living in shelters or outside in January, according to an annual federal report on homelessness by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The number is up 18% from last year's count — which had also jumped from the year before — and is the largest number since HUD started doing this report in 2007.
HUD released its report Friday https://www.huduser.gov/portal/datasets/ahar/2024-ahar-part-1-pit-estimates-of-homelessness-in-the-us.html , based on the January "point-in-time" survey in cities around the country. The results punctuated a trend advocates for homeless people and affordable housing have been highlighting.”
According to reports during July 2024, the brutal Governor Gavin Newsom ordered that homeless encampments have to be cleared out, leaving the homeless with few options or places to go.
Reportedly, “Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state agencies to remove homeless camps throughout California, his first major show of force since the Supreme Court granted state and local authorities more power to clear encampments.
Newsom’s executive order mandates that state agencies and departments adopt policies to clear camps on state property. It also encourages local governments to do the same.
“This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same,” Newsom said in a news release. “The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets. There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”
Additionally, reportedly “A growing number of people — many of them older and homeless — are freezing to death during winter. https://kffhealthnews.org/news/article/california-freezing-deaths-increase-older-people-homeless/ “Hypothermia from exposure to cold temperatures was the underlying or contributing cause of death for 166 Californians last year, more than double the number a decade ago, according to provisional death certificate data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The age-adjusted rate of 3.7 deaths per million residents in 2023 was the highest in the state in at least 25 years.”
Making matters worse, Trump’s pick Scott Turner to run HUD may hate the poor. If Scott Turner becomes the next HUD Secretary, this may result in millions of more seniors and those with disabilities becoming homeless in the very near future.
Meanwhile, during the brutal homelessness increase in 2024 reported by HUD, it is horrifying to see that “minimum income requirements” still continue to exclude the poor from many so-called affordable housing projects in the Bay Area.
I have reported about this in 2023 https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/05/12/18855991.php , and in 2022 https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2022/08/13/18851569.php , and more than 10 years ago in 2014 https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2014/08/21/18760485.php . However, minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from so-called affordable housing projects, as the homelessness crisis gets worse.
Reportedly, the average Social Security benefit is about $1,515 per month in California, during 2024, which is not much to live on locally, or in California.
Below are some recent listings that I dug up from the OpenHouse affordable housing listings in the Bay Area for the month of December 202. They reveal the activities of some affordable housing developers using “minimum income requirements” that exclude the poor from their so-called affordable housing projects.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
OpenHouse
Affordable and Low-Income Housing Opportunities for Seniors and Adults with Disabilities
https://www.sf.gov/sites/default/files/2022-12/OpenHouseListings.pdf
San Francisco Affordable Housing:
Bayanihan House 88 6th Street (& Mission St.) San Francisco, CA 94103 Neighborhood: South of Market JSCO (415) 957-0227 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $631/mo *Single Room Occupancy, occupancy limit is 2 *This housing only offers shared bathrooms
Minimum income: $1,200/mo Maximum income: 1 person: $54,845/yr 2 persons: $62,685/yr
>>>>>>>
The Knox SRO 241 6th Street (& Folsom St.) San Francisco, CA 94103 Neighborhood: South of Market JSCO (415) 957-0227 roxana [at] todco.org
SRO: $772/mo *Single Room Occupancy, occupancy limit is 2 Room Size 10 ½’ x 18’ (Semi-Private) Bathroom - 7’ x 7
Minimum income: $1,500/mo Maximum income: 1 person: $62,680/yr 2 persons: $71,640/yr
>>>>>>>
Ambassador Hotel 55 Mason St., San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (415) 776-7666 or (415) 361-4401 propertymanagement [at] tndc.o rg
SRO: $700/mo **These SRO units of er private bathrooms, but kitchen is communal for all building residents
Minimum income: $1,400/mo Maximum income: $39,350-$60,500/yr
>>>>>>>
Civic Center Residences 44 McAllister Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC Phone: (415) 431-2870 leaseups [at] tndc.org
SRO: $550-$600/mo This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities.
Minimum income: $1,100-$1,200/mo Maximum income: $47,985-$52,450 /yr
>>>>>>>
Dalt Hotel 34 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin TNDC (415) 474-7712 Dalt-Leaseup [at] tndc.org
SRO: $600-$675/mo Unit sizes: 126-268 sq ft This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities.
Minimum income: $1,200-$1,350/mo Maximum income: $52,450/yr
>>>>>>>
St. Claire Residence 585 Geary Street San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $686/month Occupancy: 1 person
Minimum income: $1,372/month Maximum income: 1 person: $50,450/yr
>>>>>>>
William Penn Hotel 160 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94102 Neighborhood: Tenderloin Chinatown Community Development Center Phone: (415) 775‐6211 leasing [at] chinatowncdc.org
SRO: $525-$625/mo **Available with private or shared bathroom units Maximum occupancy: 1
Minimum income: No bath: $1,050/mo With bath: $1,250/mo
>>>>>>>
Clayton Hotel 675 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 Neighborhood: Chinatown CCDC (415) 981-1378 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $546/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,092/mo Maximum income: 1 person: $29,100/yr
>>>>>>>
Swiss American Hotel 534 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133 Neighborhood: North Beach CCDC (415) 984-1465 Leasing [at] ChinatownCDC.org
SRO: $575-$675/mo Maximum occupancy: 1 person This opportunity is for an SRO unit with shared bathroom and kitchen facilities.
Minimum income: 1 person: $1,150-$1,350/mo Maximum income: 1 person: $55,950/yr
>>>>>>>
Yerba Buena Commons 88 Perry St. (& 3rd St.) San Francisco, CA 94107 Neighborhood: South of Market Yerba Buena Commons Contact Leasing Office: info [at] yerbabuenacommons.c om
Studio: $1,470/mo w/ $1,470 deposit *Low-Income housing (No age req.)
Minimum income: $30,000/yr Maximum income: 1 person: $58,800/yr 2 persons: $67,200/yr
>>>>>>>
AVA Nob Hill 965 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94109 Neighborhood: Nob Hill Avalon Bay Communities Phone: (415) 928-0840 Contact Form available here
Studio: $1,311/mo 1BR: $1,499/mo 2BR: $1,686/mo +$50/mo fee for Wi-Fi
Minimum income: Studio: $31,464/yr 1BR: $35,967/yr 2BR: $40,464/yr Maximum income: Studio: $52,450-$59,950/yr 1BR:
>>>>>>>
Avalon at Mission Bay 255 King Street San Francisco, CA 94107 Neighborhood: Mission Bay Avalon Communities Phone: (415) 212-5225 Email: amissionbay [at] avalonbay.com
Studio: $1,607/mo 1BR: $1,831/mo 2BR: $2,029/mo 3BR: $2,226/mo *70% AMI Program, waitlist also open for 110% AMI Program
Minimum income: 70% AMI Program: Studio: $38,568/yr 1BR: $43,944/yr 2BR: $48,696/yr 3BR: $53,424/yr Maximum income: 70% AMI Program: 1 person: $70,600/yr 2 persons: $80,700/yr 3 persons: $90,800/yr 4 persons: $100,850/yr 5 persons: $108,950/yr 6 persons: $117,000/yr 7 persons: $125,100/y
>>>>>>>
Alameda County Affordable Housing:
Northgate Terrace 550 24th Street Oakland, CA 94612 Northgate Terrace (510) 465-9346
Studio: $1,050-$1,500/mo *Senior Housing, 62+
Minimum Income: $2,100/mo Maximum Income: 1 Person: $62,160 2 People: $71,040
>>>>>>>
Eastlake Apartments 2505 10th Avenue Oakland, CA 94606 EBALDC Leasing: (510) 434 – 1492 eastlakeapartments [at] ebaldc.org
1BR: $1,752/mo 2BR: $2,103/mo *Family Housing
Minimum income: 1BR: $50,057/yr 2BR: $60,086/yr Maximum income: Contact property
>>>>>>>
Emerald Estates 71 10th St. Oakland, CA 94607 EBALDC Leasing: (510) 255-5335 EBCP [at] ebaldc.org
Studio: $1,635/mo 1BR: $1,752/mo 2BR: $2,103/mo *Family Housing Occupancy required: 1-3
Minimum income: Studio: $46,715/yr 1BR: $50,057/yr 2BR: $60,086/yr Maximum income: Contact property
>>>>>>>
Casa Grande Village 2124 92nd Avenue Oakland, CA 94603 EBALDC Leasing: (510) 882-4049 casagrande [at] ebaldc.org
2BR: $1,752/mo 3BR: $2,024/mo *Multi-Family Housing Occupancy required: 2-7
Minimum income: 2 persons: $50,057/yr 3 persons: $57,829/yr Maximum income: Contact property
>>>>>>>
MacArthur Park 7975 MacArthur Blvd Oakland, CA 94605 EBALDC Leasing: (510) 924-7697 macarthur [at] ebaldc.org
Studio: $1,090/mo 1BR: $1,168/mo 2BR: $1,402/mo *Multi-Family Housing
Minimum income: Studio: $31,143/yr 1BR: $33,371/yr 2BR: $40,057/yr Maximum income: Contact property
>>>>>>>
Kensington Garden Apartments 1900 26th Ave Oakland, CA 94601 EBALDC Leasing: (510) 434-1492
Studio: $1,090/mo 1BR: $1,168/mo *Multi-Family Housing
Minimum income: Studio: $31,143/year 1BR: $33,371/year Maximum income: Contact property
>>>>>>>
Cathedral Gardens 638 21st St Oakland, California 94612 EAH Housing Leasing: (510) 500-9434
3BR: $1,065-$2,233/mo *Family Housing
Minimum income: $31,950/yr Maximum income: $57,930-$115,860/yr See Move-In Qualification Sheet for details
>>>>>>>
Fargo Senior Center 868 Fargo Ave San Leandro CA 94579 Christian Church Homes Phone: 510-351-1103
Studio: $717 - $1,295 1BR: $760 - $1,385 *Senior Housing +62yr
Minimum income: 1 person: $31,080/yr 2 persons: $35,520./yr Maximum income: 1 person: $51,800/yr 2 persons: $59,200/yr
>>>>>>>
Contra Costa County Affordable Housing
Villa Vasconcellos 1515 Geary Rd. Walnut Creek, CA 94597 The John Stewart Co. & RCD Leasing: (925) 465-5462 villavasco [at] jsco.net
1BR: $743-1,279/mo *Senior housing, 55+
Minimum Income: 1BR: $1,486-$2,558/mo Maximum Income: 1 person: $50,000/yr 2 persons: $57,150/yr
>>>>>>>
The Oaks Apartments 3073 North Main Street Walnut Creek, CA 95127 EAH Housing Main Office:(925) 937-5559 TOmanagement [at] eahhousing.org
2BR: $1,568-$1,901/mo 3BR: $1,797-$2,181/mo 4BR: $2,417/mo *Family Housing Occupancy required: 1-9
Minimum income: 1 person: $45,720/yr Maximum income: 1 person: $60,000 2 persons: $68,580 3 persons: $77,160 4 persons: $85,680 5 persons: $92,580
>>>>>>>
Marin County Affordable Housing
Piper Court Apts 191 Piper Court Fairfax, California 94930 EAH Housing Office: (415) 453-0758 Fax: (415) 453-0758
2BR: $1,737 3BR: $1,245-$2,110 *Family Housing
Minimum Income: $52,110 Maximum Income: 2 People: $89,580 3 People: $100,770 4 People: $111,960 5 People: $120,930
>>>>>>>
Riviera Apartments 455 Canal St. San Rafael, CA 94901 EAH Housing Phone: (415) 453-4977 RSRManagement [at] eahhousing.org
Studio: $1,742/mo 1BR: $2,030/mo 2BR: $2,400/mo 3BR: $2,800/mo *Family Housing
Minimum income: Studio: $52,260/yr 1BR: $60,900/yr 2BR: $72,000/yr 3BR: $84,000/yr Maximum income: 1 person: $63,950/yr 2 persons: $73,100/yr 3 persons: $82,250/yr 4 persons: $91,350/yr 5 persons: $98,700/yr 6 persons: $106,000/yr 7 persons: $113,300/yr
>>>>>>>
Turina House 10 Labrea Way San Rafael, CA 94903 EAH Housing Phone: (415) 453-4977 TAManagement [at] eahhousing.org
1BR: $2,030/mo 2BR: $2,400/mo 3BR: $2,800/mo *Family Housing
Minimum income: 1BR: $49,980/yr 2BR: $59,790/yr 3BR: $68,910/yr Maximum income: 1 person: $63,950/yr 2 persons: $73,100/yr 3 persons: $82,250/yr 4 persons: $91,350/yr 5 persons: $98,700/yr 6 persons: $106,000/yr 7 persons: $113,300/yr
>>>>>>>
Pickleweed Apartments 651 Miller Ave Mill Valley, CA 94941 Bridge Housing (415) 388-6829
1BR: $1,632-$2,122 2BR: $1,946-$2,736 3BR: $2,145-$2,842
Minimum Income: $39,168 Maximum Income: 1 Person: $104,100 2 People: $118,950 3 People: $133,800
>>>>>>>
San Mateo County Affordable Housing
Peninsula Del Rey 165 Pierce Street, Daly City, CA 94015 Peninsula Del Rey Leasing Office: (650) 649-6527
Studio: $1,905 1BR: $2,040 Senior Housing, 55+ Community
Minimum Income: $48,900/yr Maximum Income: 1 Person: $65,250/yr 2 People: $75,000/yr
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
