New Year’s Eve Interfaith Vigil for Peace
Date:
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Sangha Shantivanam
Email:
Location Details:
Holy Cross Church - Parish Hall (Community Room)
170 High Street, Santa Cruz 95060 (across from Mission Plaza Park)
Tuesday, December 31, 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
(Doors open at 7 PM)
New Year’s Eve Interfaith Vigil for Peace
“Return to the Mother”
Holy Cross Church - Parish Hall (Community Room)
170 High Street, Santa Cruz 95060 (across from Mission Plaza Park)
Free Event / Donations Appreciated
PLEASE JOIN US for Songs, Prayers, Chants, Labyrinth Walk, Meditation and Speakers from Local Faith Communities.
Free-will Donations Support Siena House and Birth Network of Santa Cruz County.
Sponsor: Sangha Shantivanam
Website: http://www.sanghashanti.org
Email: info [at] sanghashanti.org
Host: Holy Cross Church
All Are Welcome!
Please Invite Friends; Post the .jpg flyer on Facebook & Media Websites.
Happy New Year!
For more information: http://info@sanghashanti.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 28, 2024 12:27PM
