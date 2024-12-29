From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Medical Outcry: Livestream to Stop the Genocide in Gaza
Date:
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Doctors Against Genocide
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L-PfeDasSOWR2BHcAwTV2A?emci=fd9ac4a3-aec4-ef11-88ce-0022482a93af&emdi=35cb3ac3-bec4-ef11-88ce-0022482a93af&ceid=3594202#/registration
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L-PfeDasSOWR2BHcAwTV2A?emci=fd9ac4a3-aec4-ef11-88ce-0022482a93af&emdi=35cb3ac3-bec4-ef11-88ce-0022482a93af&ceid=3594202#/registration
Join us for an Emergency Livestream spotlighting urgent and unfiltered reports from our colleagues in Gaza. This event, hosted by Doctors Against Genocide, brings together medical professionals, media voices, activists, and organizers to amplify Gaza’s cry for justice amidst the relentless genocide.
The world has watched hospitals bombed, children burned, and doctors hunted down. As healers, we refuse to stay silent while humanitarian workers and civilians are deliberately targeted. Destroying healthcare systems is a genocidal tactic to accelerate death.
We demand action—an immediate ceasefire, protection for hospitals, and accountability for crimes against humanity.
Our guests include:
Noura Erakat
Medea Benjamin
Dr. Jill Stein
Dr. Mark Perlmutter
Abed Ayub
Josephine Guilbeau
Dr. Yipeng Ge
Dr. Mimi Syed: Currently in Gaza
Dr. Razan Nahhas: Just back from Gaza
Dr. Farashin Sillevany and Dr. Mohamed Kuziez: Preparing for a mission to Gaza
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 28, 2024 7:32AM
