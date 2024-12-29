Global Medical Outcry: Livestream to Stop the Genocide in Gaza

Date:

Sunday, December 29, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Doctors Against Genocide

Location Details:

Join us for an Emergency Livestream spotlighting urgent and unfiltered reports from our colleagues in Gaza. This event, hosted by Doctors Against Genocide, brings together medical professionals, media voices, activists, and organizers to amplify Gaza’s cry for justice amidst the relentless genocide.



The world has watched hospitals bombed, children burned, and doctors hunted down. As healers, we refuse to stay silent while humanitarian workers and civilians are deliberately targeted. Destroying healthcare systems is a genocidal tactic to accelerate death​.



We demand action—an immediate ceasefire, protection for hospitals, and accountability for crimes against humanity.



Our guests include:



Noura Erakat

Medea Benjamin

Dr. Jill Stein

Dr. Mark Perlmutter

Abed Ayub

Josephine Guilbeau⁩

Dr. Yipeng Ge

Dr. Mimi Syed: Currently in Gaza

Dr. Razan Nahhas: Just back from Gaza

Dr. Farashin Sillevany and Dr. Mohamed Kuziez: Preparing for a mission to Gaza